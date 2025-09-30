ComOps To Showcase Customer Experience Innovation at G2E 2025

ComOps We're Ready

Our goal is to help gaming and hospitality organizations maximize the value of every customer interaction” — Robert Levine

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComOps , a strategic consulting firm specializing in support-as-a-service for commercial operations, is excited to announce it is once again participating in Global Gaming Expo ( G2E ) 2025, taking place October 6–9 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to meet ComOps at Booth 3310, where the company will share how it is driving measurable improvements in customer experience and marketing ROI across gaming and hospitality operations.With nearly 40 casino partners and 70,000 hotel rooms, ComOps brings a proven track record of helping operators elevate the customer journey while optimizing resources. G2E is where the entire global gaming industry gathers, bringing together more than 25,000 gaming professionals each year. At the 2025 event, ComOps will spotlight how Medallia AI is being used in its client customer experience (CX) programs to surface real-time guest insights and deliver actionable tactics that improve service quality, increase retention, and accelerate ROI.“Our goal is to help gaming and hospitality organizations maximize the value of every customer interaction,” said Robert Levine, CEO of ComOps. “With Medallia AI, we’re empowering teams to access real-time, predictive insights that directly fuel stronger loyalty and revenue growth.”In addition, ComOps will highlight the impact of its partnership with Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) to provide advanced outbound telemarketing services. Through this collaboration, casinos can extend host teams with secure, off-site human agents, improve marketing bandwidth, and reduce operational overhead – while achieving up to 30% higher response rates and revenue on targeted lists. More about this collaboration can be found in the QCI/ComOps announcement ComOps is also scheduled to participate in the Gaming & Leisure Roundtable October 5 and 6, where executives from leading gaming and hospitality organizations convene to address industry trends and innovations.About ComOpsComOps provides strategic consulting and specializes in support-as-a-service for commercial operations. With decades of experience in contact center operations, revenue management, digital innovation, customer experience, and employee sentiment evaluation, the ComOps team focuses on optimizing resources and executing with standards developed in collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide. To learn more, visit www.ComOps.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.