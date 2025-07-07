ComOps Selected by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions to Elevate the Guest Experience Across Its Waterpark Resorts

ComOps | Strategy. Support. Success.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComOps , a strategic consulting firm specializing in support-as-a-service for commercial operations, is proud to announce that Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, has selected ComOps to power a new guest experience program. The program is designed to deepen insights into customer sentiment and enhance the resort’s industry-leading service offerings.In partnership with ComOps, Kalahari Resorts will capture and analyze feedback from post-visit surveys and online reviews, providing a comprehensive view of guest experiences. This initiative underscores Kalahari's commitment to delivering exceptional service at its African-inspired resorts in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and the upcoming location in Spotsylvania, Virginia.ComOps will lead the implementation and provide ongoing support to ensure seamless integration and continuous innovation. The rollout is already in progress, focusing on embedding the advanced technology within Kalahari’s operational framework. By leveraging this cutting-edge technology, Kalahari will gain real-time insights that drive informed decisions and foster lasting guest loyalty."We’re honored to implement this transformative program for Kalahari Resorts," said Robert Levine, CEO of ComOps. "Our expertise in customer experience management will empower Kalahari to continually enhance guest satisfaction across all their properties.""At Kalahari, we are dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests," added Travis Nelson, President of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. "Partnering with ComOps allows us to gain deeper insights into our guests' needs and preferences, enabling us to enhance our offerings and maintain the high standards that define the Kalahari experience."This partnership highlights Kalahari’s ongoing dedication to innovation and guest-centric hospitality as it continues to expand nationwide.About ComOpsComOps provides strategic consulting and specializes in support-as-a-service for commercial operations. With decades of experience in contact center operations, revenue management, digital innovation, customer experience, and employee sentiment evaluation, the ComOps team focuses on optimizing resources and executing with standards developed in collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide. To learn more, visit www.ComOps.com About Kalahari Resorts & ConventionsKalahari Resorts and Conventions, with locations in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; Sandusky, Ohio; the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania; Round Rock, Texas; and opening soon in Spotsylvania, Virginia, delivers a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The African-inspired Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, are home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks. Todd and Shari Nelson, the founders of Kalahari Resorts, were honored with an induction into the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame in 2023. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops, and a state-of-the-art convention center. For more information, members of the media are encouraged to visit kalaharimedia.com.Media Contacts:ComOpsMelissa BenhaimEmail: melissa@benhaimpr.comPhone: 610-513-8335Kalahari Resorts & ConventionsAlison HoesliEmail: prteam@morningwalkusa.comPhone: (847) 840-3525

