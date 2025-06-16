Medallia Go to Be Powered by ComOps Starting July 1

ComOps | Strategy. Support. Success.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComOps , a strategic consulting firm specializing in support-as-a-service for commercial operations, today announced that Medallia Go, Medallia’s rapid-deployment solution for hospitality brands, will now be powered by ComOps, the Preferred Hospitality Partner of Medallia. The organization has teamed up with Medallia to ensure that hotels receive the strategic guidance and operational support needed to accelerate performance and success on the Medallia Go platform.ComOps is a leading Medallia partner with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. The team brings deep knowledge of the Medallia ecosystem and a proven track record of helping hotels, resorts, and casinos achieve impactful results through elevated service delivery, employee engagement, and customer-centric operations.“We’re proud to expand our partnership with Medallia and take on this role in supporting Medallia Go,” said Robert Levine, CEO of ComOps. “Our team understands the unique challenges hospitality brands face today. By pairing that knowledge with Medallia’s powerful technology, we’re helping hotel operators turn guest feedback into meaningful action and long-term loyalty.”“Medallia Go is designed to deliver experience insights to hospitality brands quickly and without unnecessary complexity,” added George Polyard, COO of ComOps. “With ComOps leading the charge, hotels gain not just data, but the operational and strategic support needed to actually do something with it—because insights are only useful if they lead to action.”“This collaboration with ComOps empowers organizations with powerful technology focused on creating meaningful outcomes,” said Sid Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Medallia. “ComOps brings deep hospitality expertise and a proven track record of driving results, making them a natural extension of our mission. Together, we’re helping Medallia Go customers activate impactful experience programs from day one and turn insights into action faster than ever.”ComOps will begin supporting the entire portfolio of Medallia Go properties on July 1. Medallia and ComOps are officially launching the collaboration at the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference ( HITEC ), the world's largest, longest-running hospitality technology event, June 16-19, 2025. Attendees can stop by ComOps at Booth #2019 for more information.About MedalliaMedallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the leading enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the mission-critical system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions, including voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information, visit www.medallia.com About ComOpsComOps provides strategic consulting and specializes in support-as-a-service for commercial operations. With decades of experience in contact center operations, revenue management, digital innovation, customer experience, and employee sentiment evaluation, the ComOps team focuses on optimizing resources and executing with standards developed in collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide. To learn more, visit www.ComOps.com

