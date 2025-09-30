Freeland, MI Builder Turns Storyteller with Enchanting Tooth Fairy Debut

Twinkling Wings and Toothy Things Cover

Where Do Teeth Really Come From? A Magical New Children’s Book Has the Answer!

FREELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever wondered where teeth come from, or where they go after you tuck them under your pillow?

Blue Balloon Books is proud to announce the September 30, 2025, release of Twinkling Wings and Toothy Things, the debut children’s book from author Nate Moeller. This whimsical and heartwarming tale answers those questions in the most magical way possible.

In Twinkling Wings and Toothy Things, before a Tooth Fairy earns their wings, they must serve as tooth-builders—tiny, hardworking creatures armed with pearly paste, calcium soil, and bristly brushes. Their mission? Construct and install children’s shiny new adult teeth so kids can smile with pride.

Readers will join Nutter Nate’s team of talented tooth-builders as they journey from the Tooth Fairy Realm to install new teeth for siblings Sam and Sadie. But the job isn’t without peril, as adults must never spot them, and one playful pup’s bark could jeopardize the entire operation!

With lively illustrations, an imaginative premise, and messages about hard work, teamwork, and wonder, Twinkling Wings and Toothy Things is a must-read for parents, educators, and anyone eager to bring a little magic to bedtime reading.

About the Author:

Nate Moeller lives in Freeland, Michigan, with his amazing wife, Jennifer, and their two beautiful children, Sadie and Sam. The inspiration for his book Twinkling Wings and Toothy Things came from his daughter Sadie losing one of her teeth. Nate, along with his brother Brett, is the co-owner of Moeller Builders, Inc., which specializes in custom home builds and remodels. When he isn’t working, Nate enjoys spending time with his family and enjoying the outdoors.

