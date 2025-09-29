Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, Commends CHC Leadership for Protecting Spanish-Language Media Access

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) for its leadership in addressing the ongoing carriage negotiations between Google/YouTube, TelevisaUnivision, and NBCUniversal Telemundo. The CHC’s letter , sent to the executives of the aforementioned companies on September 26, 2025, underscores the urgent need to safeguard Spanish-language programming, which tens of millions of Hispanic and bilingual families rely on every day for trusted news, emergency information, and cultural enrichment and entertainment.Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has stepped up at a critical time. Spanish-language networks like Univision and Telemundo are not optional add-ons. They are anchors of information, culture, and identity. The CHC is right to remind Google, Univision, and Telemundo that access to trusted news sources must not be restricted by corporate maneuvering or discriminatory practices. I applaud the CHC for joining us in the fight to preserve the nation’s leading Spanish-language networks. The civic engagement of 65 million Hispanics nationwide depends on fair, reliable access to information. At a time when 61% of Hispanics are bilingual and 22% are Spanish-dominant, removing Univision, or Telemundo, from core offerings would negatively impact millions of families.”The USHBC commends CHC Chairman Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) and Vice Chairman Joaquin Castro (D-TX) for leading this effort. Their stewardship reflects an acute understanding of what is at stake: an “18% Hispanic Tax” on information access would raise costs for millions of households.Last week, the USHBC sent a letter detailing similar concerns to Google and YouTubeTV executives. Additionally, the USHBC sent a letter to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr urging an investigation.The USHBC remains committed to working with lawmakers, regulators, and industry leaders to ensure Spanish-language programming remains accessible, affordable and central to America’s media landscape. Hispanics are not asking for special treatment, but are seeking equal access to information. That principle must remain the foundation of our democracy and our economy.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

