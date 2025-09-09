G2Mint Announces Partnership with Denim by Truckstop.com, Delivering Embedded Freight Factoring as a Plug-In

G2Mint and Denim by Truckstop.com partner to deliver fast, flexible factoring solutions as a plug-in integration for G2Mint customers

This partnership empowers our mutual customers to seamlessly embed freight factoring within their logistics workflows” — Dan Clark, Founder and CEO of G2Mint

HUDSON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G2Mint , an innovative provider of AI-powered logistics technology, is excited to announce its partnership with Denim by Truckstop.com , a leading freight factoring and finance platform built for the modern supply chain. As part of this collaboration, Denim’s services will be made available as a plug-in integration for G2Mint clients subscribed to its platform—enabling users to streamline cash flow management and financial operations directly within their TMS workflows.G2Mint's solution, Miles, now features an easy way for brokers and carriers to streamline settlement with Denim’s fast, flexible factoring solutions. The result is a fully integrated way for carriers and logistics providers to get paid faster, reduce administrative overhead, and focus on growth.Miles is an AI-powered rate engine with a built-in broker and shipper TMS that can easily integrate to any system or plug-in. Miles helps brokers, shippers, and carriers simplify the management of their transportation, rating, integrations, and plug-ins (TRIP).“This partnership empowers our mutual customers to seamlessly embed freight factoring within their logistics workflows,” said Dan Clark, Founder and CEO of G2Mint. “By integrating Denim as a plug-in to Miles, subscribed users gain faster access to working capital, automated financial processes, and enhanced cash flow visibility—helping them operate more efficiently and scale confidently in a dynamic market.”The Denim plug-in is available to G2Mint clients with full support for onboarding, configuration, and technical integration. Request a Demo to learn more.About G2MintG2Mint connects brokers, shippers, and carriers through a unified engine that simplifies the management of their transportation, rating, integrations, and plug-ins (TRIP) while automating supply chains within its connected network. G2Mint’s solution, Miles, is an AI-powered rate engine with a built-in broker and shipper TMS that can easily integrate to any system or plug-in. Miles enables smarter decisions, faster execution, and seamless connectivity throughout the supply chain.About DenimDenim by Truckstop.com is an innovative fintech company dedicated to providing essential financial solutions and back-office automation to the transportation industry. Specializing in factoring, payment processing, AP/AR management, and working capital solutions, Denim helps brokers and carriers maintain healthy cash flow and achieve financial stability, and assists brokers in operating more securely and efficiently. Learn more at Denim.com.

