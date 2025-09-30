Swaddled, a Best-selling Book by Sarah Cassidy, Breaks the Myth of Perfect Motherhood

Swaddled by Sarah Cassidy. Sage Stories to Wrap Mothers in Love, honest and hopeful stories about motherhood Sarah Cassidy, author of Swaddled: Sage Stories to Wrap Mothers in Love and founder of Swaddled by Sarah Perfect gift for every Mom: Swaddled: Sage Stories to Wrap Mothers in Love, by Sarah Cassidy

Too many women struggle alone. Swaddled is a collective embrace that says: you are not alone, you are already the perfect mother for your child, and your life will come back to you.” — Sarah Cassidy, author of Swaddled

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Sarah Cassidy became a mother, she was struck not only by the joy and exhaustion of caring for a newborn, but also by the silence surrounding the harder parts of motherhood. That silence became the seed for her bestselling book, Swaddled: Sage Stories to Wrap Mothers in Love — already resonating with mothers nationwide.Featuring twelve unfiltered stories from real women, Swaddled dismantles the cultural myth of perfect motherhood and replaces it with something more powerful: honesty, compassion, and connection.Research shows up to 80% of new mothers experience postpartum distress, yet many still feel pressured to present a seamless highlight reel of their lives. Swaddled creates space for women to tell the truth — that motherhood can be messy, complicated, exhausting, and beautiful, often all at once.“At a time when heartfelt accounts of motherhood are gaining global attention, Swaddled stands out by amplifying not just one voice, but twelve,” Cassidy said. “Too many women struggle alone. This book is a collective embrace that says: you are not alone, you are already the perfect mother for your child, and your life will come back to you.”Clinical psychologist Dr. Angele Close agrees: “Maternal mental health is one of the most pressing and unacknowledged crises of our time. Swaddled is a must-read for all mothers — it provides the honesty and comfort that so many women need but do not often receive.”Woven from truth, grace and love, Swaddled is more than a book — it’s a movement to reshape the story of motherhood. Through the Swaddled Community, mothers, grandmothers, partners, and even employers are coming together to share stories, lift one another, and create a new legacy of support.“Your story matters, and by sharing it, you can help heal the next generation of mothers,” said Cassidy.Swaddled is available now wherever books are sold. Learn more and join the Swaddled Community at www.swaddledbysarah.com/community ###About the AuthorSarah Cassidy is a writer and advocate reshaping the conversation around motherhood. Her debut book, Swaddled: Sage Stories to Wrap Mothers in Love, is a bestselling, award-winning work praised for its candor and compassion. Through storytelling and advocacy, Cassidy’s mission is to support mothers by offering validation, connection, and encouragement for every stage of the motherhood journey. To learn more visit: https://www.swaddledbysarah.com Swaddled is available now wherever books are sold. Amazon: https://a.co/d/3K6sDZh Media OpportunitiesSarah Cassidy is available for:• Interviews and podcasts on motherhood, mental health, and breaking cultural myths• Panel discussions on maternal well-being, caregiving, and the stigma of perfectionism• Expert commentary on how storytelling can combat isolation and validate lived experiences• Author events and book clubs centered on maternal mental health and community support

