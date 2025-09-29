Cecil County Fatal Crash Under Investigation

September 29, 2025

(RISING SUN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cecil County that claimed the life of a 51-year-old Pennsylvania man.

The deceased is identified as Robert Pierce, 51, of Oxford, Pennsylvania. Pierce was the driver of a 2000 Mercury Mountaineer involved in the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by personnel from the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to the area of US Route 1 and Little New York Road for the report of a crash involving three vehicles. The preliminary investigation indicates a Mercury SUV was traveling southbound on US Route 1, north of Little New York Road when, for reasons unknown at this time, crossed over the center line and sideswiped a 2023 Honda CR-V traveling northbound on Route 1. The Mercury continued traveling in the northbound lanes and struck a 2006 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer head-on before leaving the roadway. The drivers of the Honda CR-V and tractor trailer were uninjured in the crash.

Conowingo Road was shut down for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation responded to the scene to assist with road closures. The Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division also responded to the scene to conduct an inspection of the commercial vehicle.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to lead the active and ongoing investigation.

