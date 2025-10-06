Submit Release
Death Investigation Ongoing in Wicomico County

Maryland State Police News Release

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man that occurred early Saturday morning in Salisbury.

The deceased is identified as Kem’mon La’Austin Walker, 27, of Eden, Maryland. Walker was transported to TidalHealth Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on October 4, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 200 block of E. Main Street in Salisbury for reports of a fight in progress. Responding officers found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. 

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on the investigation.  Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division processed the scene and collected evidence. Additional assistance is being provided by members of the Salisbury Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-298-9447.

The investigation remains active.

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

