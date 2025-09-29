Top Op-Eds on Big Beautiful Bill, Pro-Natalism, Nuclear Freeze, Federal Cuts, Anti-West Alliance, Claude Pepper and More

Top Op-Eds on Big Beautiful Bill, Mamdani, Pro-Natalism, Nuclear Freeze, Federal Cuts, Anti-Western Alliance, Claude Pepper, and More

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past two months, Robert Weiner and interns from RWA and the Solutions for Change Foundation have had op-eds featured in leading publications, including The PuLSE Institute, International Policy Digest, Daily Hampshire Gazette, Orlando Sentinel, Missouri Independent, and OpEd News, where multiple pieces ranked H1, H2, H4, and H5 among the nation’s top op-eds. In addition, Weiner has provided live studio analysis on major broadcast outlets such as GB News TV-Radio (UK) and Talk TV.Recent Op-EdsOn September 17, 2025, Robert Weiner and Katherine White published, “Claude Pepper's 125th Birthday -- Need His Courage Now On Social Security, Health Care, the Vulnerable,” in OpEd News. From supporting FDR’s Lend-Lease Act to forging the 1983 Social Security deal with President Reagan and Speaker O’Neill, Pepper’s leadership shaped some of the most enduring programs in American history. His principled, bipartisan courage offers vital lessons for today’s leaders. See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?p=1&f=Claude-Pepper-s-125th-Birt-Congress_Congressional-Ethics_Healthcare_Healthcare-Reform-250917-737.html On September 8, 2025, Weiner and Ingrid Lang published a piece in The PuLSE Institute titled, “Mamdani’s Message: America’s Largest City Can Be Affordable.” It was reprinted in OpEd News and earned H1 ranking (number one op-ed in the country by OpEd News). The two highlight State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s proposals for making housing more accessible and argue that America’s largest cities can implement policies to ensure affordability for working families. See for PuLSE Institute: https://thepulseinstitute.org/2025/09/08/mamdanis-message-americas-largest-city-can-be-affordable/ On September 5, 2025, Weiner and Hallvard Misje published a piece in International Policy Digest titled, “Putin, Xi and Kim Are United. Can the West Be?” The article was reprinted in OpEd News soon after. They analyze the growing anti-Western alignment between Russia, China, and North Korea, warning that the United States and its allies must show greater cohesion to counter authoritarian influence worldwide. See for International Policy Digest: https://intpolicydigest.org/putin-xi-and-kim-are-united-can-the-west-be/ On September 3, 2025, Weiner and Charles Rutledge published a piece in OpEd News titled, “Progressives Have a Winning Hand in the Birthrate Debate: Republican Pro-Natalism Doesn’t Cut It.” The article was ranked H5 (the fifth lead op-ed nationwide). They contend that progressive policies, such as childcare, healthcare, and parental support, provide far more effective solutions to declining birthrates than conservative calls for pro-natalist ideology. See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Progressives-Have-a-Winnin-Abortion_CHILDRENS-HEALTH-CARE_Childcare_Children-250903-460.html On September 1, 2025, Weiner and Jenny Zhao published a piece in the Daily Hampshire Gazette titled, “The World Needs Another Nuclear Freeze Movement.” It was reprinted in OpEd News on September 4 as H5. In the article, Weiner and Zhao argue for the revival of a nuclear freeze campaign, warning that renewed arms races threaten global security and peace. See for Daily Hampshire Gazette: https://gazettenet.com/2025/09/01/guest-columnists-robert-weiner-and-jenny-zhao-the-world-needs-another-nuclear-freeze-movement/ On August 22, 2025, Weiner and Jenny Zhao published a piece in OpEd News titled, “Clooney Makes Murrow Point Clear: Truth Negotiable Without Fact-Checking.” It was ranked H4 in op-ed news (the fifth lead op-ed nationwide). They emphasize the importance of rigorous fact-checking in journalism, echoing George Clooney’s warning that truth becomes negotiable when media outlets abandon verification standards. See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Clooney-Makes-Murrow-Point-Citizens_Donald-Trump-Lies_Journalist_Media-250822-969.html#google_vignette On August 6, 2025, Weiner and Coby Rinke published a piece in the Missouri Independent titled, “Federal Cuts to Health-Care Research and Quality Agency Make Missouri Hospitals Less Safe.” The article criticizes federal funding cuts to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, warning that such reductions undermine patient safety and hospital effectiveness in Missouri and across the country. See for the Missouri Independent: https://missouriindependent.com/2025/08/06/federal-cuts-to-health-care-research-and-quality-agency-make-missouri-hospitals-less-safe/ On August 10, 2025, Weiner and Rinke published a piece in the Orlando Sentinel titled, “If Congress Wants to Win the Space Race, It Must Protect NASA Funding.” It was subsequently reprinted in OpEd News. In the article, they argue that reducing NASA’s budget will jeopardize America’s leadership in space exploration and open the door for foreign competitors to dominate future missions. See for Orlando Sentinel: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2025/08/10/commentary-if-congress-wants-to-win-the-space-race-it-must-protect-nasa-funding/ On August 8, 2025, Weiner and Rutledge published a piece in OpEd News titled, “Supreme Court Picks State Govt Over People, Threatening Healthcare in Eastern Kentucky and Nation; State Protections Now.” The piece was ranked H2 (the number two op-ed nationwide). The authors contend that recent Supreme Court decisions privileging state governments over individual rights undermine healthcare protections and risk leaving vulnerable populations without adequate access to care. See for Oped News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Supreme-Court-Picks-State-Freedoms_Health_Healthcare-Costs_Healthcare-Crisis-250802-666.html On July 19, 2025, Weiner and Rutledge published a piece in the Rutland Online Herald (NH) titled, “Social Security Cuts Would Decimate Vermonters: Program Deserves Fixing, Not Fear Mongering.” It was reprinted in OpEdNews as H2 (the number two op-ed nationwide). In the article, they argue that proposed Social Security reductions would harm retirees and working-class Americans, and they urge policymakers to strengthen rather than weaken the program. See for the Rutland Online Herald: https://www.rutlandherald.com/opinion/perspective/weiner-rutledge-social-security-cuts/article_f6920b59-e4b9-4092-b546-cce4b7ec3c2f.html On July 14, 2025, Weiner and Sandler published a piece in The PuLSE Institute titled, “‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Ignores and Worsens Poverty in Detroit and America.” It was reprinted in OpEd News. In the article, the authors critique a legislative proposal they argue exacerbates poverty rather than alleviating it, calling for policies that address systemic inequality in Detroit and across the nation. See for The PuLSE Institute: https://thepulseinstitute.org/2025/07/08/big-beautiful-bill-ignores-and-worsens-poverty-in-detroit-and-america/ For our July 2025 press release, visit: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250703.pdf For a complete list of Weiner Public News op-eds, visit: www.weinerpublic.com/opeds For a complete list of all Radio-TV appearances by Robert Weiner, visit: https://www.weinerpublic.com/radio.php

