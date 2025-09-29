H.R. 3965, PEARL Act

H.R. 3965 would direct Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to develop and implement a three-year pilot program to adopt and train dogs from local animal shelters for the agency’s Support Canine Program. Under this program, CBP organizes visits between its officers and emotional support dogs to improve employees’ mental health.

Using information from CBP and based on the costs of similar programs, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 3965 would cost $4 million over the 2025-2030 period, comprising $3 million for the salaries of the support canine handlers and $1 million for the procurement, training, and travel of the therapy dogs. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

