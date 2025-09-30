City of Delray Beach Announces Parking Changes & Permits Beginning October 1

DDA Logo Downtown Delray Beach Parking

Starting Oct 1, Delray Beach Meters Garages and Lots Near Atlantic Avenue, Launches New Employee Parking Permit; Residents Encouraged to Use $12 Annual Permit

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, the Delray Beach City Commission approved moving forward with recommendations from the Curbside and Parking Management Plan that will transition all free parking garages and parking lots near Atlantic Avenue between Swinton Avenue and the Intracoastal bridge to metered parking. Side street meter rates will also be adjusted. In addition, the City Commission approved a pilot program for an Employee Parking Permit that will be available to all employees in Downtown Delray for $10/month. These Downtown Delray parking changes will take effect on October 1, 2025.What’s Changing on October 1st:-City Garages (Old School Square, Robert Federspiel and 4th & 5th IPIC) will transition from free before 4pm and on Sundays to $1.50/hour all day and all night.-Free Parking Lots near Atlantic Avenue (Railroad Lot, Gladiola Lot, Village Lot, and Veterans Park Lot) will now be metered at $2/hour with a 4-hour limit from 11am – 9pm Sun – Thurs & 11am – 2am Fri & Sat-Bankers Row Lot will now be metered at $2/hour with a 4-hour limit from 8am – 8pm-Already Metered Side Streets near Atlantic Avenue (NE/SE 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Avenues) will increase from $2/hour to $3/hour. Side streets that are free will remain free for now.-Atlantic Avenue between Swinton Ave and the bridge will remain $4/hour, but enforcement will be changed from a 12pm start time to 11am daily.Ways to Avoid Parking Meter Fees:-Buy a parking permit (see below the permit options for employees, residents and visitors)-A 20-minute free parking option remains available for on-street parking for quick errands. You will still need to register your plate in the ParkMobile app or at the pay-by-plate kiosk.-There is still FREE parking available on the side streets and parking lots two blocks north and south of Atlantic Avenue and West of Swinton Avenue.New: Employee Parking Permit (6 Month Pilot)A new Downtown Delray Employee Parking Permit Pilot Program launches October 1 for those who work, own a business, or volunteer within Delray Beach’s Central Business District. This six-month pilot program runs through April 2026 when City leaders will consider feedback and potential changes to the employee permit program.-Cost: $10/month and must be renewed monthly to ensure updated employment.-Who qualifies: Anyone who owns a business, works or volunteers in Downtown Delray-How it works: Park for any length of time in any city parking space, lot or garage except Atlantic Avenue and A1A.-What you need to apply: Valid Driver’s License, Vehicle Registration (the permit is linked to your vehicle) Proof of Employment (a notarized employer letter or a recent pay stub).-Where to apply: Park Delray Beach Office (95 NE 1st Ave at the bottom of the Old School Square Garage)Resident and Visitor PermitsDelray Beach offers several parking permits for residents and visitors:-City Resident Parking Perks: Residents who register their vehicle with the parking office for FREE get $.50/hour off the regular meter rate at any metered parking in downtown AND residents can pay $12/year to get a permit to park in any spot other than Atlantic Avenue or beachside without paying the meter fees.-Downtown Resident Permit: $97/year for downtown Delray residents in areas without on-site parking.-Beach Parking Permit: $97/year permit for anyone that waives meter fees at designated beach parking lots (excluding A1A and the Gleason Street Lot).-Senior Beach Permit: For residents 70+.-Marina Historic District permit package: For residents in the Marina district.Bring a valid ID and vehicle registration to the Park Delray Beach Office: 561-265-2100 (95 NE 1st Ave, bottom of the Old School Square Garage). More details at delraybeachfl.gov/parking.Pay by Phone with ParkMobile:Skip the kiosk with the free ParkMobile app to pay and extend time remotely.Find Available Downtown ParkingDownload the My Delray Beach app to see available downtown parking in real time: https://www.delraybeachfl.gov/government/city-departments/city-app About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray

