SAE Behavioral Health Consulting Develops a 'Readiness Roadmap' for Certifying Community Behavioral Health Clinics

Updated protocols comply with new Department of Health & Human Services priorities While addressing reduced opportunities for funding and grant submissions

This is an example of SAE’s use of its ‘Readiness Roadmap’ to create potential solutions to the dramatic challenges that behavioral health agencies are now facing from current federal guidelines,” — Steve Estrine, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, SAE.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAE Behavioral Health Consulting (“SAE”) is rolling out a “Readiness Roadmap” to help Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) retain access to current and future funding. The New York-based behavioral health consulting firm’s pioneering plan of action includes specific recommendations and procedures that ensure compliance with the new regulations and protocols recently announced by the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), while also protecting and sustaining specific agency services.The roadmap’s prioritization framework outlines three categories, comprising: “Immediate/High Priorities,” with standardized six-month treatment plan updates; “Moderate Build-Out” that include staffing/community assessments every six to 12 months; and Complex/Long-Term which evaluates programs between 12 and 24 months and addresses upgrades to interoperable electronic health reporting (EHR) with VA coordination, cybersecurity, disaster planning protocols, and budget adjustments for staffing, IT, and transportation supports.SAE’s Readiness Roadmap can also help other non-profit behavioral health care organizations maintain innovative and impactful programs that meet the needs of specific populations of focus. The primary goal of the “Readiness Roadmap” is to help agencies understand what steps must be taken to safeguard continued access to coordinated, comprehensive behavioral health care, with improved access to primary care.SAE uses this approach to help agencies qualify for new grant funding and supports the growth of internal comprehensive performance evaluation efforts that drive agency growth. It is a unique approach that reinforces clinical performance improvement efforts in tandem with sophisticated fiscal strategies that incorporate appropriate revenue cycle management principles.“This is an example of SAE’s use of its ‘Readiness Roadmap’ to create potential solutions to the dramatic challenges that behavioral health agencies are now facing from current federal guidelines,” says Steve Estrine, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, SAE. “It also offers important alternatives to other critical problems, such as shorter turnaround times for grant submissions, limitations or restrictions in the use of evaluation data, and performance and improvement strategies in a restricted funding environment.”The SAE team includes psychologists, evaluators, EHR and public health experts, and economists who collectively address key criteria for federal funding on a case-by-case basis and provide critical information for the sustainability of behavioral health-focused non-profit agencies.More information about SAE Behavioral Health Consulting is available at https://saebhc.com or by calling 212.684.4480.###About SAE Behavioral Health ConsultingSAE Behavioral Health Consulting (“SAE”) works with non-profit agencies to provide program development, grant acquisition, parity and compliance strategy, performance evaluation, and revenue cycle sustainability. Its purpose is to equip mental health and substance use providers with the tools to grow, stabilize, and scale their services. Founded in 2005 and led by Steve Estrine, Ph.D., a behavioral health executive with over 45 years of experience, SAE brings a mindset of endurance, strategic accountability, and heart to every partnership. With over $480 million secured in federal, state, and local grants, SAE is a national force in behavioral health consulting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.