Hitron Launches Hitron ProPulse – AI-Powered DOCSIS Troubleshooting Service Now Available on CGN-DP3M Meter

Enabling operators to deliver faster, more reliable broadband while reducing costs and truck rolls

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- (SCTE 2025, Booth #E502) – Hitron Technologies, a leading provider of broadband access solutions, today announced the launch of Hitron ProPulse ™, its new AI-Powered DOCSIS Troubleshooting Service designed to deliver AI-driven insights for faster and more accurate diagnostics. Hitron ProPulse is now available on the Hitron CGN-DP3M DOCSIS 3.1 Meter, giving operators an immediate path to enhance field operations and improve broadband service quality.Developed in collaboration with CableLabsthrough the AIOps Working Group, Hitron ProPulse uses an AI engine trained on industry-specific knowledge from organizations like CableLabs and SCTE. Integrated into the ProMeterapp and powered by HitronCloud, Hitron ProPulse transforms troubleshooting by analyzing live DOCSIS data, identifying impairments in real time, and guiding step-by-step workflows to speed up root-cause resolution.“With ProPulse, we’re enabling operators to achieve their goals of delivering faster, more reliable broadband services to their customers,” said Greg Fisher, President and CTO of Hitron Technologies. “By embedding AI-powered DOCSIS troubleshooting into the everyday tools used in the field, operators can improve service reliability, accelerate resolution times, and raise customer satisfaction while lowering operational costs.”With full support for DOCSIS 3.1 and up, Hitron ProPulse ensures operators can standardize their troubleshooting across today’s networks while preparing for the future. ProPulse provides actionable insights for issues such as upstream noise, poor signal quality, and intermittent impairments, and verifies repairs before jobs are closed—helping operators improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.Key Benefits of Hitron ProPulse• Faster Root-Cause Identification – Real-time analysis reduces repeat visits and improves first-time fix rates.• Standardized Troubleshooting – Ensures consistent best practices across the workforce.• Trained with Industry Expertise – Built on proven knowledge from CableLabs, SCTE, and field-tested practices.• Accessible Anywhere – Delivered through the ProMeter app with a HitronCloud subscription.For more information about Hitron ProPulse or the CGN-DP3M Meter, visit us at SCTE 2025 Booth #E502 for a live demo or go to us.hitrontech.com.About Hitron TechnologiesHitron Technologies is creating technology for tomorrow’s networks, changing the way the world works, plays, and connects. With over 30 years of experience and more than 50 million devices shipped worldwide, Hitron provides a comprehensive portfolio of broadband solutions spanning DOCSIS and PON gateways, Wi-Fi systems, diagnostic tools, and cloud services. Many of these solutions leverage AI and advanced data intelligence, empowering ISPs to monitor connection quality, optimize service delivery, and deliver extraordinary customer experiences.

