Internationally Renowned Psychic Medium and Best-Selling Author Joyce Keller Dies

Joyce Keller

Beloved spiritual teacher who touched millions leaves behind extraordinary legacy of healing and hope

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Keller , internationally renowned psychic medium, best-selling author, and spiritual teacher, who died peacefully last night. For over four decades, Joyce dedicated her life to helping others find their purpose, connect with loved ones, and embrace the transformative power of love and spiritual guidance.Joyce Keller was a luminous presence in the world of spiritual healing, appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Good Morning America, and Coast to Coast AM, among many other national programs. She was the author of ten books published worldwide and translated into multiple languages, including Seven Steps to Heaven: How to Communicate with Your Departed Loved Ones, Why Am I Here?: A Concise Guide to Your Purpose and Potential, and her most recent work, The Love Keys: A Heart Hunter's Guide to Attracting, Awakening, and Receiving Sacred Love.For more than 35 years, Joyce hosted The Joyce Keller Show on New York's WGBB 1240 AM, America's longest-running live intuitive advice program. She also served as a columnist for Lifetime Television, writing record-breaking features on love, astrology, and spiritual growth. As a certified hypnotherapist, she guided thousands to overcome personal challenges and find their path to healing.Beyond her public appearances, Joyce was a compassionate healer who provided comfort to countless individuals grieving the loss of loved ones or searching for purpose. Her unique ability to bridge the seen and unseen worlds brought hope to people during their darkest moments."Joyce Keller had such a beautiful heart who gave her life in service to others. She had millions of fans worldwide. Her loss is absolutely devastating," said Ryan McCormick, Joyce's publicist.Joyce's legacy continues through her children. Her son, Dr. Scott Keller, is a medical intuitive and lifelong astrologer. Her daughter, Elaine J. Keller, is an accomplished author, former Simon & Schuster editor, and produced playwright.Throughout her career, Joyce emphasized that everyone was "born for a reason."Her teachings on angel guidance, astrology, karmic patterns, and the Akashic records offered practical tools for self-discovery and spiritual growth. Her final book, The Love Keys, represented the culmination of her life's work—twelve powerful activations designed to help readers align with sacred love.Joyce will be remembered not only for her remarkable psychic abilities but for her boundless compassion, her devotion to service, and her unwavering belief in the power of love to heal and transform lives.Memorial service details will be announced in the coming days.Website: www.joycekeller.com Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.