World's Most Eponymous Social Group Goes Global: Ryan Meetup Unites Thousands Who Share the Same Name

What began as a tongue-in-cheek idea has evolved into one of the most unusual and heartwarming social movements of the decade. Ryan Meetup , the global community uniting people named Ryan, continues to expand internationally connecting thousands who share not just a name, but a sense of humor, belonging, and identity.The group started as a playful online gathering where Ryans could meet other Ryans "just because." Today, it's a thriving social network with in-person events in multiple countries, a thriving online community attracting hundreds of new Ryans each day, and a mission that blends lighthearted fun with genuine human connection. From spontaneous meetups to full-scale conventions, Ryan Meetup has become a cultural curiosity and a reminder that sometimes the simplest ideas create the deepest bonds.The name Ryan carries centuries of history. Derived from the Irish surname Ó Riain, meaning "descendant of Rían," it traces back to an ancient Gaelic word meaning "little king" or "illustrious." Once primarily an Irish name, Ryan crossed the Atlantic and surged in popularity throughout the United States in the late 20th century, becoming one of the most common given names of the 1980s and 1990s. Today, Ryans span generations, cultures, and continents—a fitting foundation for a global community built on shared identity."It's easy to laugh at first," said Chief Organizer Ryan. "But when you walk into a room full of Ryans, something surprising happens. You instantly feel understood. It's connection without pretense—just pure, joyful humanity."Members describe the experience as a mix of surreal comedy and authentic community. Many have found lifelong friends, travel companions, and even support during difficult times."The Ryans were there for me through cancer treatment," said Ryan from Fresno, CA. "It's not just a joke—it's a family.""I've met so many incredible people who all happen to share my name," said Ryan from Culver City, CA. "Everyone's different, but somehow we're all on the same wavelength. It's weirdly profound."With its growing influence, Ryan Meetup is now planning large-scale events across North America and Europe. Its organizers are exploring charitable initiatives—including the recent Rytoberfest II event, which raised $8,000 for the Ryan Callahan Foundation supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families—collaborative brand partnerships, and even a Guinness World Record attempt for "Largest Same Name Gathering."In a meta twist that seems too perfect to script, Ryan McCormick of Goldman McCormick PR reached out to the group after learning about it from a friend."I couldn't wait to reach out to this group and offer to do their PR. There are a lot of successful Ryans some of which include: Ryan Roslansky (CEO of LinkedIn), Ryan Reynolds , Ryan Lochte (Olympic gold medalist), Ryan Cohen (American entrepreneur and businessman), and more. I think this organization is terrific and it's an honor to be a part of it." said Ryan McCormick, co-founder of Goldman McCormick PR.As the organization continues to grow, its mission remains the same: to bring Ryans together, celebrate shared identity, and remind the world that sometimes the smallest common ground can build the biggest communities.About Ryan MeetupRyan Meetup is a global community connecting individuals named Ryan (and Ryan-adjacent variants) for friendship, adventure, and collective fun. With gatherings spanning multiple countries and a rapidly growing online presence, the group celebrates humor, humanity, and the beauty of shared identity. Learn more at RyanMeetup.comAbout Goldman McCormick PRGoldman McCormick PR is an award-winning communications firm specializing in strategic media relations, public image development, and crisis communications. The agency has represented authors, physicians, attorneys, and major cultural movements—including, now, every Ryan you've ever met. Visit GoldmanMcCormick.com

