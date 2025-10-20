Gorayeb & Associates Celebrates 40 Years of Winning Justice for New York’s Working Class

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 40 years, Gorayeb & Associates, P.C . has stood as one of New York’s most respected voices for injured construction workers, securing almost two billion dollars in verdicts and settlements and representing over ten thousand clients across the five boroughs. Founded by Christopher Gorayeb , the firm has earned a reputation as “The People’s Lawyers,” built on integrity, bilingual service, and relentless advocacy for immigrant and working-class New Yorkers.“Our city is built by people who work hard, take risks, and often go unseen,” said Christopher Gorayeb, Founder and Managing Partner. “We’ve made it our life’s mission to make sure those workers are never invisible when they’re hurt, mistreated, or ignored. They deserve dignity and justice, not excuses.” Gorayeb & Associates ’ legal victories have changed lives. Among the firm’s landmark results are multimillion-dollar settlements for construction workers catastrophically injured because of unsafe conditions and employer negligence. These include cases where clients suffered life-altering spinal injuries, paralysis, and permanent disability due to employers’ failure to follow safety laws. In one case, an Ecuadorian worker received $15 million after falling eight feet without OSHA-required protection.In another, a Honduran laborer was awarded $12.8 million after a roof fall left him paraplegic. A Brooklyn worker received $11 million after a ladder accident caused multiple fractures, and an Ecuadorian worker injured by falling construction materials was compensated with $9.3 million. Additional verdicts include $6.5 million for a demolition worker struck by a drunk driver at an unsecured site, and $6 million for a laborer injured in a roof collapse. Each result represents not only financial recovery, but also restored hope for families whose lives were upended by negligence.Testimonials from clients reflect the firm’s compassion and tenacity. “Gorayeb is five stars—he does so much for the community and his clients,” wrote E. H. “When I had my accident, so many attorneys said I didn’t have a case, but he did, and I am so happy. For anyone that has an accident, call Gorayeb—they can help you in English or Spanish.” Another client, Dave E., recalled, “I was only nineteen when I first made contact with them, and I knew from the start my needs would be met. Allowing Gorayeb and Associates to represent you basically means an easy win.” Others echo similar sentiments, calling the firm “like family” and praising the professionalism, empathy, and care with which every case is handled.The firm’s commitment extends far beyond the courtroom. Through the Gorayeb Community Center and partnerships with construction unions, safety organizations, and immigrant rights groups, the firm continues to educate workers about their rights.Bilingual “Know Your Rights” sessions and community outreach events are held regularly in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan, ensuring that vulnerable workers understand the protections they’re entitled to under New York law. “Our commitment isn’t just professional—it’s personal,” said Gorayeb. “When someone walks through our doors, they become part of our family. We’ll never stop fighting for fairness, accountability, and the belief that every worker deserves justice.”With a legacy defined by integrity, compassion, and results, Gorayeb & Associates, P.C. remains one of New York’s most trusted personal injury law firms. For over four decades, the firm has fought for the men and women who build this city—one case, one client, and one victory at a time.Media Contact:

