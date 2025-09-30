FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES HORROR FEATURE “MINORE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the horror adventure-comedy feature MINORE, now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting September 30, 2025.

Horror Adventure-Comedy Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and DVD September 30, 2025

MINORE is my love letter to Greece - a delirious cocktail of Lovecraftian monsters, splatter, bouzouki, and awkward dinners. It’s heartfelt, hilarious, and dripping with cosmic gore.” — Filmmaker Konstantinos Koutsoliotas

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the horror adventure-comedy feature MINORE, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting September 30, 2025.

MINORE is the spine-chilling tale of a Greek seaside taverna where a summer of music and revelry is interrupted by strange creatures rising from the sea. A sailor in search of his father will join an unusual group of locals to fight back against the monsters. On a steamy summer night at the Greek seaside, a young sailor arrives, in search of his absent musician father. As he navigates the local nightlife, he meets a sympathetic waitress. The strange old man at the hotel whom the sailor suspects to be his father introduces him to a group of local taverna musicians. Life seems to go on as normal; however, strange creatures plague the city, attacking people and pulling others into the sea with strange dreams. The old man is hit by a car, and his wild ramblings hint that there’s a connection between the monsters and the local music he plays. The church congregation is turned into gooey corpses. The taverna is dramatically attacked and the army blockades the streets. The musicians join forces with a bodybuilder, a granny, local thugs, an undead priest and the sailor for an ultimate showdown with the monsters at the local church if they can just find the right song.

Directed by Konstantinos Koutsoliotas, MINORE was co-written by Koutsoliotas and Elizabeth E. Schuch, and produced by Lilette Botassi. MINORE’s featured cast includes: Davide Tucci (‘William’), Daphne Alexander (‘Aliki’), Constantin Symsiris (‘Naris’), Efi Papatheodorou (‘Granny’), Nicolas Bravo (‘Alexis’), Maria-Nefeli Douka (‘Marianna’), Makis Papadimitratos (‘Vaggos’), Giannis Zouganelis (‘Father Chrysostomos’), Eleftheria Komi (‘Litsa’), Christos Callow (‘Pantelis’), Meletis Georgiadis (‘Nikodimos’), Igor Górewicz (‘The Boss’), Stelios Dimopoulos (‘Nikos Trelakias’), Apollon Bollas (‘Manos’), Alexandros Romanos Lizardos (‘Psychologist’), Manolis Spyrou (‘Body Builder’), Antonis Tsiotsiopoulos (‘Ancient Greek’) and Babis Hawk Konstantinou (‘Strigglas’).

“MINORE is my love letter to Greece — a delirious cocktail of Lovecraftian monsters, splatter, bouzouki, awkward dinners, and unexpected song and dance," said filmmaker Konstantinos Koutsoliotas. "It’s Greece like you’ve never seen it: heartfelt, hilarious, and dripping with cosmic gore.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire MINORE directly with the filmmakers.

MINORE website: www.minorethefilm.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - MINORE (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.