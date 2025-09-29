Saskatchewan Inks New Trade and Investment Partnership in Thailand

CANADA, September 29 - Released on September 29, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA). The MOU commits to increasing technical expertise, capacity building and knowledge sharing in areas that mutually benefit both economies. It also has particular focus on the energy sector and low carbon technologies and creates a framework for pilot and demonstration projects in Thailand.

"Saskatchewan needs to diversify its export markets now more than ever, and new international partnerships like this one are exactly how we plan to do it," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "I am proud to sign our ministry's first ever MOU with our partner from Thailand and am excited by the opportunities it will bring for both jurisdictions. This is just the beginning of a strong and fruitful relationship between Saskatchewan and TCMA."

The TCMA is a cooperative of Thailand's leading cement producers. The association plays a central role in developing the country's infrastructure and in delivering Thailand's 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap.

"This collaboration with Saskatchewan will strengthen our industry's capacity to accelerate decarbonization and ensure a more sustainable future for Thailand," TCMA Vice Chairman and Acting Chairman Nopadol Ramyarupa said.

Asia remains an important market for the province. To date, Saskatchewan has opened five trade and investment offices in the region. As market risks such as tariffs and regulatory trade barriers continue to affect the global economy, the province remains committed to finding new pathways that benefit Saskatchewan businesses, workers and families.

In 2024, Saskatchewan's exports to Asia reached over $10 billion. Exports to Thailand accounted for $128.6 million.

For more information on opportunities in Saskatchewan, visit: InvestSK.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: