Saskatchewan Delegation Heading to Ottawa to Discuss Renewed Municipal Infrastructure Program

Schmalz Leading Ottawa Delegation, Highlighting Need for Municipal Infrastructure Investment Vital to a Strong Saskatchewan

This week, Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz and Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff along with municipal leaders from across Saskatchewan will meet with federal leaders to call for the renewal of a cost-shared infrastructure program with the federal government.

Saskatchewan residents want to live in safe, vibrant, and affordable communities which is made possible through ongoing investments into infrastructure projects such as waterwork systems; critical infrastructure like roads, culverts and bridges; and core community facilities, including recreational centres, event spaces and post-secondary institutions.

"We are making the case that Ottawa return to the successful cost-share models that support the stability and economic growth of our municipalities," Schmalz said. “The bottom line is that investments into community-building projects are investments in a strong and stable nation.”

Minister Schmalz and Minister Cheveldayoff will be joined by the cities of Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Swift Current, North Battleford and Yorkton as well as leaders of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) and Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) in Ottawa October 1 and 2.

“We appreciate the opportunity to join the Saskatchewan Ministers of Government Relations and Advanced Education in advocating at the federal level for greater infrastructure investment in our province,” SARM President Bill Huber said. “Strengthening infrastructure in rural Saskatchewan is essential to improving quality of life and ensuring the safe and efficient transportation of the vital resources that help feed both our nation and the world.”

“Urban municipalities are hubs for their regions, providing services and facilities that drive economic growth and improve community wellbeing for their residents and neighbours,” SUMA president Randy Goulden said. “We need a shared infrastructure program that ensures we can provide both the core infrastructure and quality of life infrastructure that keeps our communities vibrant and strengthens our province.”

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan signed a bilateral agreement in 2019 for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) with the federal government contributing $907 million, the provincial government more than $700 million and recipients contributing more than $475 million. To date, Canada and Saskatchewan have approved 460 projects estimated at over $2 billion. Although the ICIP agreement is in place until 2034, it is fully subscribed and the federal government has not committed to a renewed program. No new projects can be considered under this program.

