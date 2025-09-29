Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Regina

CANADA, September 29 - Released on September 29, 2025

On Thursday, September 25, 2025, at approximately 11:17 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Regina Police Service (RPS) regarding an officer-involved shooting that had just taken place in Regina.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On the evening of September 25, members of RPS were engaged in a planned arrest related to an ongoing domestic violence investigation involving a 22-year-old male. As a result of comments attributed to the man during a previous investigation, members of the RPS Tactical Support Team were engaged to assist with the arrest. After unsuccessfully attempting to locate the man at a residence in northwest Regina, police attended to another residence on the 3000 block of E Haughton Road in Regina.

After confirming the man was inside that residence, police made entry into the residence. At approximately 11:07 p.m., a confrontation took place between the man and members of RPS inside the residence, during which three members of the Tactical Support Team discharged their service firearms, striking the man.

RPS members immediately provided first aid to the man and contacted EMS to attend the scene. At approximately 11:14 p.m., EMS arrived at the scene, assumed responsibility for the man's care and pronounced the man deceased.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and six SIRT investigators deployed to Regina to begin their investigation. SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's death. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12 (1) (a) of The Police Act, 1990. RPS will maintain responsibility for the investigation that brought police into contact with the man.

No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions or omissions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

