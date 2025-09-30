Saskatchewan Marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

CANADA, September 30 - Released on September 30, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes Tuesday, September 30 as Truth and Reconciliation Day. The day honours residential school Survivors, their families and communities and pays tribute to the children who did not return home.

"Truth and Reconciliation Day calls on us to learn, reflect and take meaningful steps together toward reconciliation," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "I encourage residents to take part in community events, listen and learn from residential school Survivors and find ways to support our province's healing journey together."

September 30 is also Orange Shirt Day, an Indigenous-led initiative that raises awareness of the lasting impacts of the residential school system while affirming that every child matters.

To mark the day, flags at provincial government buildings, including the Legislative Building, will be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset.

Residents are encouraged to wear orange, participate in local learning opportunities, and engage with resources that deepen understanding of the history and ongoing impacts of residential schools.

