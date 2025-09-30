Rural and Remote Health Minister Heads to Moose Jaw on Provincial Tour

CANADA, September 30 - Released on September 30, 2025

Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr travels today to Moose Jaw where she will meet with health care providers, community leaders and seniors' groups.

"I look forward to engaging with Moose Jaw residents and learning more about their needs and experiences with the health system," Carr said. "Our government's priority is making sure people of all ages have access to high-quality health care, close to home."

Since the launch of Saskatchewan's Health Human Resource Action Plan, Moose Jaw has seen an additional 21 health care professionals hired under the rural and remote recruitment incentive. This incentive provides up to $50,000 over three years with a return-in-service agreement, resulting in reduced vacancies, improved staffing levels and greater service stability.

Moose Jaw is also home to an integrated youth services site, known as HOMEBASE, which connects young people ages 12 to 25 with the resources they need in the right place, at the right time. The HOMEBASE provincial team within the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan is leading the implementation of four hubs across the province with $4.5 million in 2025/26 from the Government of Saskatchewan for development and operations. These hubs include Moose Jaw, Humboldt, Regina and Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

Moose Jaw has also seen an expansion of free, rapid access counselling to children and youth and their caregivers. This year, the province is providing $1.8 million in annual funding to Family Service Saskatchewan for its Rapid Access Counselling Program so young people in communities across the province can access support for challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addictions and domestic violence. This builds on annualized funding of $2.6 million for ongoing services to adults and families.

In addition, Moose Jaw has the distinction of being designated an Age-Friendly Community by the Saskatchewan Seniors' Mechanism and the Government of Saskatchewan for its work to become more inclusive for seniors. Age-Friendly Communities strive to create accessible and inclusive infrastructure and programs where everyone is valued and supported.

-30-

For more information, contact: