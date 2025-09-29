Governor Abbott Appoints Eckels As Chair Of Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

TEXAS, September 29 - September 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Robert Eckels to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a term set to expire on November 15, 2027. Additionally, the Governor named him as Chair of the Commission. The Commission supervises and regulates all aspects of the alcoholic beverage industry in the state.

Robert Eckels of Spring is an attorney of counsel to the law firm of Husch Blackwell LLP and general counsel for Greffex, Inc. Eckels served six terms in the Texas State Legislature before being elected County Judge of Harris County and served on advisory committees to President George W. Bush and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, New York, Colorado, and D.C., a Certified Fraud Examiner and a board leadership fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors. He previously served as chair of the Texas County and District Retirement System. Eckels was President of the Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association and a board member of the Texas Association of Counties. He served as chair of the energy, environment, and land use committee and board member for the National Association of Counties. Additionally, he is a member of the Rotary Club of Houston, president of K9s 4 Cops, and a member of the International Committee of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Eckels received a Bachelor of Science in Technology from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor from the South Texas College of Law.