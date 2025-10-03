Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.9 Million In Career Training Grants For Northeast Texas Schools

TEXAS, October 3 - October 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced seven career training grants totaling over $1,934,000 to seven Northeast Texas schools to train students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. These Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), will support career and technical education training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to train more than 520 students for high-demand occupations such as nurses, mechanics, truck drivers, and more.

"Our greatest resource is our children," said Governor Abbott. "These grants ensure students will gain the tools and training they need to secure good-paying jobs and promising career opportunities. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their continued efforts to support and train our future workforce so the Texas economy—and Texas students—can reach even greater heights."

“By providing JET grants to Texas schools, we are able to train our future workforce with the latest technology and give them the best education possible to succeed in their careers,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “These grants keep our Texas businesses competitive and our economy growing.”

Earlier today, Chairman Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at the Leo and Mabel Scott Health Science Center at North Central Texas College’s Gainesville Campus.

The seven JET grants include:

Cumby Independent School District (ISD): a $181,574 grant to train 31 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Paris Junior College.

Forestburg ISD: a $131,838 grant to train 33 students as welders in partnership with North Central Texas College – Gainesville.

Grayson College: a $350,000 grant to train 24 students as semiconductor processing technicians.

North Central Texas College: a $331,656 grant to train 130 students as registered nurses.

Paris ISD: a $328,894 grant to train 175 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Paris Junior College.

Paris Junior College: a $332,450 grant to train 60 students as industrial machinery mechanics.

Queen City ISD: a $277,590 grant to train 70 students as welders in partnership with Texarkana College.

Last month, Governor Abbott ceremonially signed House Bill 20 and House Bill 120 into law to expand career and technical education opportunities for students across Texas. In his 2025 State of the State Address, the Governor made expanding career training an emergency item for the 89th Regular Legislative Session to ensure Texas has a workforce ready for the jobs of tomorrow.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.