Governor Abbott Appoints Morgan To Texas Water Development Board

TEXAS, October 3 - October 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Ashley Morgan to the Texas Water Development Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board provides leadership, planning, financial, and technical assistance for the responsible development of water for the State of Texas.

Ashley Morgan of Georgetown is an attorney at Erben & Yarbrough. She previously worked for the Office of the Governor, the Office of the Attorney General, the Railroad Commission of Texas, and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the UT System Chancellor’s Council Executive Committee, a docent with the Docents of the Governor’s Mansion, and an active member of the Stephen F. Austin Alumni Association. Morgan received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Political Science from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law.