Governor Abbott Appoints Miller To Texas Commission On Environmental Quality

TEXAS, October 3 - October 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Tonya Miller to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for a term set to expire on August 31, 2031. The TCEQ protects the state's public health and natural resources consistent with sustainable economic development.

Tonya Miller of Austin is a director at the Texas Water Development Board. She previously worked as vice president of wholesale power strategic projects and optimization for the Lower Colorado River Authority. Additionally, she served as the executive director of the Texas Solar Power Association, director of the Office of Air at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), public counsel and chief executive officer for the Office of Public Utility Counsel, assistant director and special counsel for the Radioactive Materials Division at TCEQ, and as a legislative liaison for TCEQ. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, former member of the Financial Research Institute Advisory Board, and former ex-officio board member of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Texas Reliability Entity. Miller received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Juris Doctor from the University of South Dakota.