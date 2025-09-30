From Retired CEO to Lifesaving Inventor: Arthur Lih’s Debut Book Delivers the Blueprint for Impactful Living

Sorry Can't Is A Lie Cover

NESCONSET, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Books is proud to announce the release of Sorry, “Can’t” Is a Lie by Arthur Lih, publishing on September 30, 2025. The book shares the unbelievable true story behind LifeVac and the mindset that launched Lih’s second career as a global changemaker.

When Arthur Lih retired after nearly two decades of building a top-performing logistics company, he had no idea his greatest work was still ahead of him. In his powerful new memoir, Sorry, “Can’t” Is a Lie, Lih recounts the moment a tragic story about a young child choking on a grape altered the course of his life and led to the creation of LifeVac, a revolutionary medical device that has now saved thousands of lives around the world.

With humility, humor, and hard-earned wisdom, Lih takes readers behind the scenes of his extraordinary journey, from tinkering in his garage to founding an international company that has received widespread media recognition and helped prevent choking tragedies in over eighty countries.

Told in an accessible, heartfelt voice and filled with movie quotes, pop culture gems, and real-life reflections, Sorry, “Can’t" Is a Lie is not just about one man’s mission—it’s about what becomes possible when we stop letting fear and self-doubt define our limits.

Lih’s story is both a call to action and a deeply personal invitation to believe in ourselves, pursue meaningful work, and never accept “can’t” as an answer.

About the Author

Arthur Lih is the founder, inventor, and CEO of LifeVac, a patented device designed to save the life of a choking victim. After spending eighteen years co-building a highly successful logistics company, Lih was happy to spend time with his family, improve his woodworking and construction skills, create boats and tree houses, and work on old cars until he was called to create LifeVac. In recognition of his leadership and impact, he received the prestigious Leadership Award from the Carson Scholars Fund. Lih remains a passionate advocate for choking prevention, continuing to educate communities and audiences of all sizes through workshops and speaking engagements. A passionate motorcycle enthusiast, he actively rides and partners with charitable organizations across the country to promote choking awareness and support a variety of meaningful causes. He is a proud supporter of numerous charity foundations and proves that a small group of determined people can change the world.

