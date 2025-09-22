US Sports Camps Welcomes Brett Meyer as Vice President of Brand Marketing

Former Nike Marketing Leader to Drive Brand Growth for Nation’s Leading Sports Camp Network

Sports have the power to inspire, influence, and shape who we are. I couldn’t be more excited to return to this space to help kids grow and thrive both in sports and in life.” — Brett Meyer, VP Of Brand Marketing at US Sports Camps

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Sports Camps (USSC), the nation’s largest sports camp network and licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps, is proud to announce that Brett Meyer has joined the organization as its new Vice President of Brand Marketing.Meyer brings over 15 years of brand marketing experience, including 12 years at Nike and five years with innovative start-ups. During his time at Nike, he led marketing for major global campaigns, grassroots activations, and product launches across multiple sports categories, including soccer, football, and athletic training. He also developed strategies to connect with the next generation of athletes through culturally resonant storytelling and performance-driven campaigns.“Joining US Sports Camps feels like the perfect blend of my passion, purpose, and skill,” said Meyer. “Sports have the power to inspire, influence, and shape who we are. I couldn’t be more excited to return to this space to help kids grow and thrive both in sports and in life. This role allows me to merge my love for sport and storytelling while making a meaningful impact on young athletes and their families, and I am thrilled for what’s ahead.”As USSC’s Vice President of Brand Marketing, Meyer will guide overall brand strategy, creative vision, and digital engagement, elevating the organization’s connection with athletes, families, and communities across USSC’s national sports camps network. His expertise is especially meaningful as USSC continues its decades-long relationship with Nike, a trusted partner for over 30 years.“Brett’s work has demonstrated how powerful storytelling can inspire athletes and elevate sport,” said Justin Hoeveler, President of USSC. “That creativity and strategic vision will be instrumental as we expand and strengthen our connection with coaches, families, and young athletes through the power of camps. With Nike as a trusted partner of US Sports Camps for more than 30 years, bringing Brett on board as a former Nike brand expert is a natural fit, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the USSC team.”As USSC celebrates its 50th anniversary, Meyer’s appointment marks a pivotal new chapter in the organization’s mission to create inclusive, fun, and supportive environments for millions of kids nationwide. Under Meyer’s leadership, the organization aims to further elevate its brand, expand its reach, and continue innovating experiences that inspire kids to explore their potential both on and off the field through purposeful play, teamwork, and community.To learn more about USSC, visit https://www.ussportscamps.com/ ###About US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, SafeSplash Swim School, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

