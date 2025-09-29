Space Force Association Welcomes Five New Corporate Members: Collins Aerospace, DiSTI, K2 Space, Bluestaq, and Novawurks
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association is pleased to announce the addition of five distinguished corporate members to our growing community: Collins Aerospace, DiSTI, K2 Space, Bluestaq, and Novawurks. These organizations represent cutting-edge capabilities and innovation across satellite development, space architecture, secure data systems, training & simulation, and enterprise software — all critical components of the future space domain.
Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. A dedicated global workforce of more than 80,000 employees deliver future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more. Their work spans from enabling more autonomous operations and secure connectivity, to designing lighter, high-performing structures and digital systems.
DiSTI
The DiSTI Corporation specializes in modeling, simulation, and virtual training software tools. Their platforms support GUI software development and embedded systems, simulators, and virtual maintenance training systems. DiSTI’s tools are used for training, avionics, and other mission-critical systems — vital to ensuring readiness and proficiency in complex space operations.
K2 Space
K2 Space is pioneering a new class of high power, multi orbit satellite buses intended to change what is possible in orbit. Engineered to survive the harshest radiation environments and to maximize the capacity of today’s launch vehicles, K2 delivers unmatched capability for electric power, delta-V, and payload mass at scale, all while maintaining an affordable price point to enable proliferated constellations in LEO, MEO, GEO and beyond.
Bluestaq
Bluestaq delivers highly secure data infrastructure that powers critical missions across the defense, commercial, healthcare, and space sectors. Founded in Colorado Springs in 2018, with a growing presence in the UK and Australia, Bluestaq is redefining how organizations manage, share, and secure data across cloud, hybrid, and edge environments. A Colorado Companies to Watch Hall of Fame inductee, three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, and recognized as a Best Workplace for over seven years, Bluestaq is driving the future of mission-ready data on a global scale.
Novawurks
Novawurks is an innovator in spacecraft architecture. Their SLEGO™ architecture uses modular building blocks that aggregate to create adaptable satellites for any payload, operation, launch service or orbit for both government and commercial missions. Examples include involvement in the Space Development Agency’s HALO program for Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (LEO) missions, and rapid delivery of satellites in unique mission profiles.
With these new members, the Space Force Association strengthens its network of frontier innovators and providers. We look forward to collaborating with Collins Aerospace, DiSTI, K2 Space, Bluestaq, and Novawurks to promote innovation, excellence, and readiness in support of U.S. Space Force priorities.
For more information or to learn how to become a member of the SFA please visit www.ussfa.org.
Catherine Sawyer
Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. A dedicated global workforce of more than 80,000 employees deliver future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more. Their work spans from enabling more autonomous operations and secure connectivity, to designing lighter, high-performing structures and digital systems.
DiSTI
The DiSTI Corporation specializes in modeling, simulation, and virtual training software tools. Their platforms support GUI software development and embedded systems, simulators, and virtual maintenance training systems. DiSTI’s tools are used for training, avionics, and other mission-critical systems — vital to ensuring readiness and proficiency in complex space operations.
K2 Space
K2 Space is pioneering a new class of high power, multi orbit satellite buses intended to change what is possible in orbit. Engineered to survive the harshest radiation environments and to maximize the capacity of today’s launch vehicles, K2 delivers unmatched capability for electric power, delta-V, and payload mass at scale, all while maintaining an affordable price point to enable proliferated constellations in LEO, MEO, GEO and beyond.
Bluestaq
Bluestaq delivers highly secure data infrastructure that powers critical missions across the defense, commercial, healthcare, and space sectors. Founded in Colorado Springs in 2018, with a growing presence in the UK and Australia, Bluestaq is redefining how organizations manage, share, and secure data across cloud, hybrid, and edge environments. A Colorado Companies to Watch Hall of Fame inductee, three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, and recognized as a Best Workplace for over seven years, Bluestaq is driving the future of mission-ready data on a global scale.
Novawurks
Novawurks is an innovator in spacecraft architecture. Their SLEGO™ architecture uses modular building blocks that aggregate to create adaptable satellites for any payload, operation, launch service or orbit for both government and commercial missions. Examples include involvement in the Space Development Agency’s HALO program for Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (LEO) missions, and rapid delivery of satellites in unique mission profiles.
With these new members, the Space Force Association strengthens its network of frontier innovators and providers. We look forward to collaborating with Collins Aerospace, DiSTI, K2 Space, Bluestaq, and Novawurks to promote innovation, excellence, and readiness in support of U.S. Space Force priorities.
For more information or to learn how to become a member of the SFA please visit www.ussfa.org.
Catherine Sawyer
Space Force Association
+1 855-732-2019
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.