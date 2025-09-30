RedAwning’s Guest Communications AI Agent Drives 35% Increase in Stays Booked on Airbnb & Increase in Guest Satisfaction

RedAwning's Guest Communications AI Agent delivers instant, personalized replies to guests, ensuring every guest feels attended to within minutes.

We’ve seen the power of responding to every guest in a personalized way within one minute. By uniting AI with our extensive data set, we give owners a tool that saves them time and drives results.” — Tim Choate, CEO of RedAwning

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedAwning, a leading innovator in the hospitality industry, today announced the rollout of its exclusive AI-powered Guest Communications Agent. This solution is designed to serve guests faster, while taking one of the biggest time-consuming activities off the plates of property managers and owners: responding to guest messages. The platform delivers instant, personalized replies around the clock, ensuring no inquiry goes unanswered and every guest feels attended to within minutes.

Since launch, RedAwning has seen a 35% increase in the number of stays booked following pre-booking inquiries on Airbnb, in addition to positive results on other OTA channels. Early partners are also reporting higher guest satisfaction and an increasing number of reviews that highlight responsiveness. These results demonstrate the meaningful impact of automating guest communications with a personalized approach.

The RedAwning AI Communications solution is built on RedAwning’s proprietary platform in combination with leading AI models and integrations. By establishing deep property-level knowledge, refining dynamic prompts, and connecting directly with major travel platforms, RedAwning ensures every communication reflects accurate and property-specific information.

“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in hospitality technology, and we’re blown away by the power of responding to every guest in a personalized way within one minute, 24/7,” said Tim Choate, CEO of RedAwning. “Our platform unites AI innovation with our extensive property data, giving owners and managers a tool that both saves them time and drives measurable results.”

This new capability underscores RedAwning’s dedication to innovation, efficiency, and delivering value to property managers, property owners, and guests alike.

