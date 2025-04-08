RedAwning Named “Global Partner of the Year” by HomeToGo Vacation Rentals

RedAwning, the only hospitality platform with everything STR providers need to market and manage short term rentals, won Partner of the Year in HomeToGo's 2025 Vacation Rental Awards

We’re honored to win HomeToGo’s Partner of the Year award. It’s a testament to the value our industry-leading suite of features offers to STR providers of all types.” — Tim Choate, Founder & CEO of RedAwning

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedAwning, the only complete hospitality platform for short-term rental success, was named the winner of the Global Partner of the Year category in HomeToGo’s 2025 Vacation Rental Awards.

RedAwning is the only hospitality platform that has everything you need to market and manage short term rentals and where everything is all-inclusive with no SAAS per-feature or product fees, which can add up on other platforms. Key platform features include automated triggered personalized messaging, centralized reviews management with AI responses, digital lock integration with automatic digital key delivery, guest ID verification, centralized guest communications with AI-powered message generation, team management, promotions support, and seasonal cancellation policy support. All of these features are fully integrated with every major OTA including Airbnb, Vrbo, Expedia, Booking.com, as well as hundreds of other sites like HomeToGo.

“We’re incredibly honored to win HomeToGo’s Partner of the Year award. It’s a testament to the value our industry-leading suite of features offers to STR providers of all types and how our combined platform ultimately drives great guest experiences” said Tim Choate, Founder & CEO of RedAwning. “We’re proud to lead the industry with cutting-edge vacation rental management software, marketing strategies, and customer service enhancement.”

HomeOwners, Property Managers, and Hotels are all eligible to partner with RedAwning for success: https://www.redawning.com/pm/

Travel Agents: https://www.redawning.com/pm/travelpro

Travelers: https://redawning.com/

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE), Booking.com (NASDAQ: BKNG), HomeToGo (NASDAQ: HTG.DE)

