RedAwning Appoints Travel Industry Veteran Jay Whiteley as Chief Revenue Officer

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedAwning, the most powerful hospitality platform for short-term rental success, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Whiteley as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As Chief Revenue Officer, Jay will provide strategic oversight of RedAwning’s Revenue Management, Owner Sales and Growth functions, and will direct the company’s property marketing, pricing, promotions and distribution strategies to maximize property performance and further RedAwning’s industry-leading revenue per property.

Jay is a seasoned hospitality and travel technology executive with deep expertise in pricing strategy, partner development, and go-to-market execution. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Revenue at Evolve, where he led company-wide initiatives to improve occupancy, enhance listing visibility, and streamline revenue operations. He also played a key role in building and leading Evolve’s distribution strategy, launching and optimizing partnerships with major platforms such as Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, and Marriott to expand reach and improve profitability.

“I’m excited to join RedAwning and help scale a platform with a strong track record and a clear focus on innovation,” said Jay. “We have a unique opportunity to elevate the experience for vacation rental owners and property managers by scaling a best-in-class solution designed to deliver exceptional results at every level.”

Recognized for his ability to align partner success with business performance, Jay brings a data-driven leadership style and a proven track record of building and empowering cross-functional teams. His approach blends analytical rigor with strategic foresight to drive innovation and operational efficiency.

Prior to joining RedAwning, Jay partnered with the company as a strategic consultant, advising on revenue model enhancements and pricing optimization. His combination of industry knowledge, operational expertise, and collaborative leadership will play a key role in RedAwning’s continued growth and market leadership.

