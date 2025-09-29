Macao Week at the China Pavilion, World Expo 2025 Osaka to be launched on 2 October A multi-dimensional interactive showcase of Macao’s cultural brilliance

MACAU, September 29 - Hosted by the Macao Special Administrative Region (“SAR”) Government, the “Macao Week at the China Pavilion, World Expo 2025 Osaka" (“Macao Week”) will be held from 2 to 4 October 2025. The event is co-organised by the Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), and the Cultural and Tourism Industry Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), executed by MGM China with full support from the Poly Culture Group. Under the theme “Experience Macao”, the three-day event will spotlight the city’s UNESCO World Heritage attractions, intangible cultural heritage (ICH), and festive celebrations, offering global visitors a glimpse of this unique city where East meets West, tradition blends with modernity, and diverse cultures flourish in harmony.

The year 2025 marks both the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the UNESCO World Heritage List and Macao’s designation as a “Culture City of East Asia 2025”. Against this meaningful backdrop, the “Macao Week” will transform multiple sections of the China Pavilion into a curated Macao World Heritage Trail, featuring installations of iconic landmarks such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the A-Ma Temple. Visitors will be invited to explore Macao’s cultural vibrancy through live performances, hands-on ICH workshops, and interactive experiences.

In the plaza in front of the China Pavilion, Macao’s tourism mascot "Mak Mak" will welcome guests at the main themed wall, while Portuguese folk dance and lion dance performances will be staged at intervals, vividly conveying Macao’s energy as a “City of Performing Arts”. The “Macao Impressions” zone will project digital images of the city’s World Heritage attractions, festive events and cultural tourism offerings. The “East-West Fusion” zone will feature dynamic videos of signature annual events such as the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest and the International Cities of Gastronomy Fest Macao, underscoring the international appeal of the city’s tourism highlights. In the “World Heritage Walk” zone, visitors can use virtual tours and touchscreens to take a journey beyond time and space through nearly 20 heritage attractions and cultural facilities of the Historic Centre of Macao, including the Dom Pedro V Theatre and the Mount Fortress, discovering the unique textures of the World Heritage architecture and cityscapes. Visitors will also have a chance to redeem commemorative souvenirs.

Macao’s participation in the World Expo 2025 Osaka marks its returntothe World Expo stage after a 15-year hiatus since the Expo 2010 Shanghai, and also its first overseas World Expo appearance since the establishment of the Macao SAR in 1999. This milestone underscores Macao’s rich multicultural heritage and striking development achievements.It also highlights the successful implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy and Macao’s roles as a “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure”, a “Commercial and Trade Cooperation Service Platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, and “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”. By vividly telling Macao’s story as part of China’sbroader narrative, the “Macao Week” is of special significance as it reaffirms the city’s position as a vital gateway for China’s high-level opening-up and an important window for exchange between the Chinese and the Western civilisations.