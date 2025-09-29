SJM and Macao International Music Festival Co-present Carmen – Opera in Four Acts by Georges Bizet give a press meeting with the cast

MACAU, September 29 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 37th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF) will stage Carmen – Opera in Four Acts by Georges Bizet at the Macao Cultural Centre at 7:30 p.m. on 3 & 4 October. This opera is co-presented by MIMF and SJM and co-produced by Opernhaus Zürich and Opéra-Comique. Considering the enthusiastic response from the public, additional seats are offered for the performances on 3 and 4 October. The public is welcome to purchase tickets and enjoy the show.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau held a press meeting on 29 September, inviting the cast to share their thoughts about the opera with the media. The press meeting was attended by the Director of the Macao International Music Festival’s programme, Lio Kuokman; the Director of the opera Carmen, Andreas Homoki; the Assistant Director Jodok Schweizer; the Conductor Eivind Gullberg Jensen; the Soprano Maria Kokareva, who played Micaëla; the Tenor Matthew White, who played Don José; and the Conductor of the China National Symphony Orchestra Chorus, Marco Bellei.

In commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Bizet’s death, the MIMF this year specially presents a new version of Carmen co-produced by Opernhaus Zürich and Opéra-Comique and directed by award-winning Andreas Homoki. A new creative attempt to represent a journey across three different historical periods, this rendition of Carmen seeks to break “the fourth wall” commonly seen in theatrical productions and blur the boundaries between the frontstage and the backstage, the performers and the audience, the past and the present, real life and theatre. The classic opera will kick off the Festival with renowned conductor Eivind Gullberg Jensen performing with the Macao Orchestra, China National Symphony Orchestra Chorus, and Macao Youth Choir, exploring the eternal theme of humanity through vibrant melodies and passionate singing.

Tickets for the 37th MIMF programmes are now on sale via Enjoy Macao Ticketing at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo with various discounts available. For more information about the programmes and ticket discounts, please visit the MIMF website (www.icm.gov.mo/fimm) or the event’s page on Facebook (search “Macao International Music Festival”).