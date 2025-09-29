hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2025 unveils the first round of activities and offers an outdoor cross-disciplinary event

MACAU, September 29 - Jointly organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the MGM, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Marine and Water Bureau, and the Macao Government Tourism Office, the “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2025” will be held from 18 to 19 October at the Hac Sa Beach and Temporary Green and Leisure Area. Get to know the first round of activities and Fest Prelude to be launched, previewing the highlights of the outdoor cross-disciplinary event fused with music and sports.

The main event of the “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2025” will feature a multi-stage music marathon on the coast, as well as the outdoor fitness challenges and a dedicated sports zone on the lawn, creating an urban carnival with music and sports on the island. A hush! Kids Sports Playground that integrates children’s music and workout sessions, outreach activities, art installations, music instrument experience and workshops are also available onsite, allowing people of all ages to enjoy the pleasure of music and sports.

The “hush! Beach Concerts” has entered its 20th edition, and in response to Macao’s designation as a “Cultural City of East Asia”, this year’s event will feature a special line-up of East Asian bands and musicians. The first round of the line-up includes China’s new-generation rock band “SUMMERWARZ”, South Korea’s avant-garde music group “Balming Tiger”, Japan’s legendary rapper “Shing02”, the world-renowned musical prodigy “Feng E”, South Korea’s bassist “H.J.Freaks” with a maid suit cosplay, the rising Japanese rock band “muque” and the female metal band “MakeMake”. Among them, “Shing02”, “Feng E” and “H.J.Freaks” will present prelude concerts, rap and instrument workshops. Registration for the prelude activities is now open.

This year, the “Urban Sports Wellfest” makes a breakthrough and injects new dynamics to offer year-round outdoor sports experience. Instructors from home and abroad, including Hong Kong artist and dance mentor Fatboy@ERROR, champion of the “Physical: 100 Season 2” and Korean CrossFit superstar Amotti, popular dance instructor Gun Gun from Thailand, and acclaimed yoga instructor Alex Lam from Hong Kong, will give guidance on workouts of a range of intensities and categories, leading participants to unleash their infinite possibilities under their professional guidance. In addition, there will be an outdoor HYROX PFT, a test of strength and endurance, various fitness and dance classes to enjoy a refreshing blend of rhythm and sweat, morning gong baths to regain the inner energy, stretching courses for reducing fatigue in offices, and Pilates classes to strengthen core strength and sculpt lines, allowing the public to unleash the stress and revitalize their bodies and mind.

The event is supported by Air Macau, Tai Fung Bank, ICBC Macau, BNU, OCBC Bank Macau, Macau Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Ltd., Bevtech Limited and Monster Energy.

Admission to the “hush! Beach Concerts” is free. Some of the Fest Prelude require registration through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5). Registration for the first round of activities is open from today until 11:59pm on 5 October. Tickets for the “Urban Sports Wellfest 2025” are now on sale on the MGM official website (mgm.mo), at the MGM Cotai box office, through the Macau Ticketing Network, Damai and MPay online ticketing platforms, priced from MOP240 onwards. Early bird discounts are available from today until 5 October.

For more information, please visit the hush! website at www.icm.gov.mo/hush