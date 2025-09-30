Dr. Aiman Hanna Integrates BassiliChat into Computer Science and Engineering Courses

BassiliChat — Canada’s AI platform that lets you compare ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, Perplexity, and Grok side by side.

Canada’s BassiliChat AI joins university courses with Dr. Aiman Hanna, letting students compare ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, Perplexity, and Grok.

We are honored that future AI experts are beginning their studies with BassiliChat, gaining practical experience that bridges classroom learning with real-world innovation.” — Joseph Bassili, Founder and CEO of BassiliChat

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BassiliChat ( www.bassilichat.com ), the groundbreaking AI platform that compares in real time the answers of the world’s leading chatbots, has achieved a remarkable milestone in academia.Dr. Aiman Hanna, a distinguished professor of Computer Science and Engineering at one of Canada’s largest universities, has incorporated BassiliChat into his courses to enhance students’ exposure to artificial intelligence and provide them with meaningful experience from the outset of their degree programs.This academic endorsement underscores BassiliChat’s growing role in shaping how the next generation of engineers and innovators engage with artificial intelligence. By allowing students to view side-by-side responses from six leading AI models — including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, Perplexity, and Grok — BassiliChat offers a unique opportunity to compare, analyze, and critically evaluate the strengths and limitations of each model.“This initiative by Dr. Hanna confirms the relevance of BassiliChat as both an educational and professional tool,” said Joseph Bassili, Founder and CEO of BassiliChat.“We are honored that future AI experts are beginning their studies with BassiliChat, gaining practical experience that bridges classroom learning with real-world innovation.”AN INVITATION TO UNIVERSITIES WORLDWIDEBuilding on this success, BassiliChat extends an open invitation to universities around the globe to integrate the platform into their academic programs, providing their students with immediate exposure to advanced AI tools and preparing them to become leaders in the digital economy.ABOUT BASSILICHATBassiliChat is an AI-driven innovation platform founded in Montreal. With one click, it provides users with side-by-side answers from the six most advanced chatbots in the world, enabling deeper understanding, sharper analysis, and better decisions in real time.

BassiliChat | Compare AI Chatbots Smarter, Faster, Better

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.