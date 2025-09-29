The University of Arizona Global Campus Faculty and Staff Lead Global Effort to Publish Two New Books on Student Success

By building supportive learning communities and fostering cultures rooted in compassion and innovation, we can help students thrive both academically and personally.” — Bill Davis

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faculty and staff members from the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) have led the publication of two new research volumes with IGI Global that bring together the insights of 40 contributing authors from eight countries. The works, Building Collaborative Learning Communities to Drive Student Success and Fostering Educational Culture for Student Success , are now available for purchase.Co-edited by Robin Dhakal, Kira Heske, and Bill Davis, all from UAGC, the project represents nearly a year of collaboration, mentorship, and leadership across international academic communities. Over the course of 10 months, the UAGC editors guided authors from Morocco, the Philippines, South Africa, Canada, Syria, India, and the United States in developing innovative approaches to advancing student achievement in higher education.“These volumes demonstrate the power of collaboration across borders, disciplines, and perspectives,” said Bill Davis, program chair and assistant professor at UAGC. “By building supportive learning communities and fostering cultures rooted in compassion and innovation, we can help students thrive both academically and personally.”Building Collaborative Learning Communities to Drive Student Success and Fostering Educational Culture for Student Success highlight practical strategies for cultivating student-centered learning environments, advancing equity and inclusion, and integrating technology to enhance collaboration. Topics span compassionate leadership, mentorship, data-informed decision-making, and authentic assessment practices, making the works valuable resources for educators, administrators, researchers, and graduate students worldwide.Several UAGC faculty members authored chapters in the volumes, addressing subjects such as compassionate leadership and inclusivity in higher education, positive psychology and resilience in academic culture, innovative uses of technology to build online learning communities, and strategies for mentoring, coaching, and talent development. In addition, Davis contributed to a featured interview on the role of soft skills and ethics in educational leadership, which was included in Fostering Educational Culture for Student Success.The project underscores the commitment by UAGC to advancing knowledge and contributing to global scholarship in higher education. By fostering international partnerships and amplifying diverse voices, the editors and authors exemplify the university’s mission to make education accessible, inclusive, and transformative.“These books are not just about theory, they are about action,” said Robin Dhakal, assistant professor at UAGC. “We hope they inspire educators everywhere to experiment, adapt, and build communities where students feel seen, supported, and empowered.”###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

