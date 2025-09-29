CVAMS Celebrates Another Successful Year With Its 5th Annual Research Symposium & Gala

CVAMS 5th Annual Research Symposium & Gala Fundraiser

Morabeza: Decolonizing Global Health & Celebrating 50 Years of Progress in Cabo Verde

...collaboration, innovation, and community can change lives...” — Samora Lopes, CVAMS Gala Executive

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cape Verdean American Medical Society ( CVAMS ) proudly announces its 5th Annual Research Symposium & Gala, a two-day celebration of medicine, culture, and community taking place October 3–4, 2025, in Providence, Rhode Island. This milestone event will unite medical professionals, community leaders, students, and supporters to advance healthcare innovation and honor CVAMS’ five years of impact in Cabo Verde and its diaspora. The gala will feature a star-studded line-up of award-winning Cape Verdean superstars: Maria de Barros, Michel Montrond, Assol Garcia, along with DJ Chris. Individual tickets and tables may be purchased here for the 👉 CVAMS Gala Day One: Cultural Networking & CollaborationFriday, October 3, 2025, from 6 PM – 8 PM at the historic Cape Verdean Museum in Pawtucket, RI, CVAMS will host its 2-day research medical symposium for all advanced medical professionals and healthcare workers. The medical conference begins with networking and collaborating among clinicians, researchers, and students. The museum’s atmosphere will provide a well-rounded cultural experience, spanning Cabo Verde’s history from its past to the present day. 👉 Register here to attend the 2-day conference . Light hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be available.Day Two: Research Symposium & Gala CelebrationOn Saturday morning, October 4, 2025, from 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM, the conference’s final day will take place at Rhode Island Hospital’s George Auditorium in Providence, RI. Leading medical experts and attendees will engage in presentations on cutting-edge topics, including the past year’s scientific clinical data, improvements in healthcare delivery, advancing technologies, and patient outcomes. All are welcome to participate. Medical professionals, healthcare workers, and interested community members are welcome to participate. “CVAMS was built on the belief that collaboration, innovation, and community can change lives,” said Samora Lopes, CVAMS Gala Executive. “This symposium and gala not only showcase our progress but also remind us of the powerful partnerships that fuel our mission.” Lopes went on to acknowledge the organization's gratitude to Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital for their ongoing alliance.The evening’s celebration culminates with the 5th Annual CVAMS Gala Fundraiser at the Providence Marriott Downtown (7 PM – 11 PM). Guests will enjoy a formal dinner and live music performances featuring Cabo Verde’s renowned international recording artists: Maria de Barros, Michel Montrond, and Assol Garcia. This glamorous evening promises to be the highlight of the year—celebrating progress while raising vital funds for the future of healthcare.About CVAMS: Five Years of ImpactIn just five years, CVAMS has delivered transformative advanced healthcare across eight islands in Cabo Verde. The organization has launched specialized surgical and cardiac initiatives (rheumatic heart disease screening program), cancer screening research, supported the WTL Health Clinic in Pawtucket, RI, and provided over $2 million worth of medical supplies and equipment to hospitals and clinics in need.This work is only possible with the support of generous partners like you. We invite you to join us as a sponsor in continuing this vital mission. Your contribution and advanced career skills will help support and fund medical training, critical supplies, and healthcare delivery in underserved and remote communities—both abroad and locally.July 5, 2025, marked the 50th anniversary of Cabo Verde’s Independence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.