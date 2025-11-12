Singing Phenom, Monique Renée Brings Her 'Teena Marie Experience' Live Show To The Miracle Theatre Inglewood, CA

Monique Renée's the TEENA MARIE EXPERIENCE Live Show Inglewood, CA

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music lovers are invited to experience an unforgettable evening as acclaimed singer-songwriter Monique Renée presents “Monique Renée Teena Marie Experience” at the historic Miracle Theater on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available now at www.themiracleinglewood.com This one-night-only tribute celebrates the legacy of Teena Marie, “The Ivory Queen of Soul.” Known for her powerful, soulful delivery and genuine emotional connection to the music, Monique Renée has earned deep respect among artists and audiences alike. Blending Pop, R&B, Funk & Soul, and backed by a tight, syncopated band, Monique brings Teena’s beloved sound to life while showcasing her own dynamic artistry.Monique continues to rise as a standout live performer. In April 2025, she performed a sold-out show at Catalina’s Bar & Grill in Hollywood, followed by a standout appearance before 200,000+ attendees at Los Angeles’ Taste of Soul Festival 2025. Her career includes international tours and national television appearances. She first gained recognition as lead vocalist for the Mercury Records group Female, appeared on the gold-certified "Panther" soundtrack, and was part of the iconic “Freedom” project with TLC, SWV, and Xscape. She has also collaborated with Dave Koz, Shanice Wilson, Too $hort, and Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné!“Teena’s music shaped my voice and my spirit for which I am forever grateful,” says Monique Renée. “Performing it honors her and everyone who has ever felt her music speak to their soul.” The show will feature favorites such as “Portuguese Love,” “Déjà Vu,” “Behind the Groove,” and “Square Biz,” along with rarely performed tracks cherished by longtime fans. This unforgettable evening promises not just a concert but a shared celebration of legacy, artistry, and pure love of music that has been the soundtrack to our lives. Mark your calendars, gather your fellow music lovers, and prepare to be spellbound. This tribute will honor the past while shining a brilliant light on the extraordinary voice of Miss Monique Renée.Executive Producer: Clifton Moseley, We Groove Entertainment & The Miracle Theater. Media Partners: KLJH Radio Los Angeles, Suite Life: Concierge Magazine, Retirement Choices of California, Elite Auto Network, L.A. Business Printing Services.

