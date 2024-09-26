Cabo Verdean American Medical Society to Host Its 4th Annual Conference & Gala in Providence, RI

Cabo Verdean Super-Stars on the evening's line-up.

Cabo Verdean World Music Celebs Set to Light Up the Gala Stage

Together, we're advancing the healthcare system for the Cabo Verdean Community and beyond.” — Dr. Julio Texeira, CVAMS President

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cabo Verdean American Medical Society (CVAMS) is proud to announce its 4th Annual Conference & Gala, which will take place on September 27th – 28th, 2024. This two-day event will bring together healthcare professionals, community members, as well as corporate supporters to address key health priorities in the Cabo Verde Islands. The conference and gala will shed light and celebrate the progress CVAMS has made over the past year. Individual tickets for the CVAMS Gala are on sale now on Eventbrite or reserve your organization’s tables and tickets for the Gala through sponsorship packages The conference is scheduled to kick off on Friday, September 27th, at 9 AM at Rhode Island Hospital. The first day will focus on critical healthcare topics, including cardiovascular disease, cancer care, and the unique healthcare challenges faced within the Cabo Verdean diaspora. The second day of the conference continues on Saturday, September 28th, at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, starting at 9 AM. Both conference days are free to professional healthcare workers and community members. Register on the CVAMS website for the 2-day conference and panels.After the conference, CVAMS will host its star-studded fundraising gala at the Marriott Downtown Providence on Saturday, September 28th, from 7 PM to 11 PM. This elegant evening and dinner will be hosted by West Coast's renowned mistress of ceremonies, Debbie Valles. Her vibrant energy and engagement are sure to make the evening unforgettable. A special treat of live entertainment by legendary Cabo Verdean international musical artists will include singer/musician Grace Évora, singer Cremilda Medina, and singer/musician Michel Montrond. DJ Baby ‘T’ will be on hand to set the mood for a festive Cabo Verde Island vibe.A range of generous donors proudly supports this year's CVAMS Gala, Gold Sponsors include West Shore Health Center, Care New England, and Medtronic. Silver Sponsors are Brian Chung, Dream Classic Fashion, East Splendor Limited, Group Patche Parloa USA, and Kellen Aura Accessories LLC. Additionally, we extend our gratitude to our Bronze Sponsors Tufts Health Plan and WeCare 365.CVAMS President, Dr. Julio Texeira had this to say about the highly anticipated event(s). “Our doctors, advanced practitioners, corporate supporters, and volunteers are the driving force behind our medical missions. We are changing Cabo Verde’s medical system now and in the future. Together, we're advancing the healthcare system for the Cabo Verdean Community and beyond.”Over the past four years, CVAMS has significantly impacted Cabo Verde’s delicate healthcare infrastructure. The organization has provided medical care including much-needed medical equipment to communities on six islands. The organization has initiated specialized surgical and cardiac programs and has delivered over $2 million in medical supplies and equipment to hospitals and clinics. This year’s gala seeks to raise funds to continue this vital work, covering costs for medical supplies, equipment, and logistical support for training programs to deliver progressive healthcare in remote Cabo Verdean communities.About CVAMS:The Cabo Verdean American Medical Society (CVAMS) is dedicated to improving healthcare in the Cabo Verde Islands and supporting the Cabo Verdean diaspora through advanced medical care, education, and advocacy.If you are unable to attend our conference or gala you can still make a significant impact. Your donation supports CVAMS in delivering crucial medical care.Click on the website below for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.