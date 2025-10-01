Viking Pest Control and Their SMART System Kick Off Halloween 2025 with Costumes, Contests, and Creepy-Crawly Fun

Viking Pest Control announces 2025 Buggin' Halloween online costume contest.

Award-Winning Pest Control Leader Hosts 7th Annual “Buggin’ Halloween” Photo Contest with New Prize Categories

Halloween should be the only time you’re thinking about bugs and rodents in your home, and Viking is here to make sure of that.” — Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional

WARREN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween season is here, and Viking Pest Control, an award-winning leader in pest management innovation, is once again inviting customers, families, and pet lovers to join the spooky fun. For the 7th year running, Viking is hosting its popular online photo costume contest, “Buggin’ Halloween,” with new prizes and an expanded category for 2025.Each fall, Viking uses the Halloween spirit to remind communities about the importance of protecting homes from unwanted pests especially as colder weather drives rodents indoors. The contest blends lighthearted fun with a serious message: Viking’s SMART digital rodent monitoring system helps keep homes pest-free, so the only bugs you see this season are part of your costume or decorations.This year’s contest is bigger than ever, with four ways to win:• Creepiest-Crawly Costume – Dress yourself, family, or pet as your favorite insect, rodent, or arachnid. First place wins a $250 E-gift card, second place a $200 card, and third place a $100 card• Spookiest Scene – Show off your most “bugged out” Halloween decorations, whether it’s your house or your car (perfect for trunk-or-treat events). One winner will receive a $125 E-gift cardThe contest launches October 1, 2025, and runs through November 3, 2025. Participants can upload their entries directly at bugginhalloween.com “Every year, this contest grows, and we’re excited to see the creativity people bring to their costumes and decorations,” said Eric Gunner, Pest Control Professional at Viking Pest Control. “Halloween should be the only time you’re thinking about bugs and rodents in your home, and Viking is here to make sure of that.”Viking Pest Control continues to lead the industry with SMART pest control technology, an Internet of Things based system that digitally monitors rodent and wildlife activity 24/7. By detecting issues early, Viking helps customers protect their homes sustainably and effectively, without the stress of infestations.Whether dressing up your kids, your pets, or your entire house, Viking invites everyone to celebrate Halloween 2025 with creepy, crawly fun and maybe a prize or two.To enter, visit our website and complete the online form.

