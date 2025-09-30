Exhibitors at the Su Socio de Negocios Expo Panelist at the SSDN expo by El Clasificado El Clasificado's logo during the event Su Socio de Negocios

Latino Entrepreneurs Empowered at Su Socio de Negocios Expo During Hispanic Heritage Month

There are still resources available for the immigrant business community,” — Héctor Gutiérrez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latino small business owners from across Southern California gathered at the Su Socio de Negocios Expo to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and gain tools to strengthen their businesses in the face of ongoing challenges. The event, hosted by El Clasificado , featured an afternoon of workshops, networking, and thought-provoking panels designed to help entrepreneurs grow their online presence, access capital, and navigate an evolving economy.At a time when many immigrant entrepreneurs face limited resources and financial uncertainty, the expo provided a vital space for education and connection. Attendees echoed the importance of such opportunities. “These last few months haven’t been easy,” shared Sharon Torres of Northwhite Planes Funerarios. “But the information on digital advertising and the new contacts I gained here will help my business.”One of the most popular sessions was led by Alexia de León, digital manager at Mas Clientes, El Clasificado’s digital marketing division. Her presentation on AI-driven video and online advertising gave entrepreneurs actionable strategies to reach new customers in a changing world. The networking floor also connected business owners with valuable resources from exhibitors such as T-Mobile for Business, Accessity, CalSavers, and Paychex. The Norwalk Chamber of Commerce played a key role, bringing together the community and businesses of Norwalk.The expo’s highlight was a panel featuring leaders across industries: filmmaker and CEO of Milagro Cinemas Moctesuma Esparza; business consultant and California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce president Verónica Corona; and Nelson González, CEO of Fairway Staffing and owner of Tequila RG Legado. Moderated by journalist and image consultant Palmira Pérez, the conversation emphasized resilience, innovation, and the cultural pride driving Latino entrepreneurship. “It was a wonderful event, full of optimism and a clear desire from the Latino business community to keep learning,” said Pérez.The strength of Latino entrepreneurship is clear. According to the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, there are more than 815,000 Hispanic-owned businesses in California alone, generating over 500,000 jobs and contributing $100 billion annually to the state’s economy. Events like Su Socio de Negocios help ensure these businesses continue to thrive. “There are still resources available for the immigrant business community,” said Héctor Gutiérrez, representative of TMC Community Capital. “There are institutions that promote community development with access to flexible capital, low interest rates, and ITIN support.”Su Socio de Negocios, powered by El Clasificado, is already preparing its next expos in May and September 2026, continuing its mission to provide Latino small businesses with the latest strategies and tools, from digital marketing to financial resources.About Su Socio de NegociosSince 2006, Su Socio de Negocios has empowered Latino entrepreneurs by providing essential resources and knowledge to help small business owners thrive. Through weekly e-newsletters, online content, and both in-person and virtual events, Su Socio de Negocios delivers practical advice from industry experts, helping attendees grow their businesses and overcome challenges.About El ClasificadoFounded in 1988, El Clasificado, operating as EC Hispanic Media, began as a weekly classified publication for the Hispanic community. Today it is a multimedia powerhouse and digital agency reaching millions through its flagship site ElClasificado.com, award-winning print publications, and in-person events across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.