Ontario Quinceañera.com Expo Welcomes Nearly 2,000 Attendees, Strengthens Cultural Traditions and Boosts Local Vendors

MC Palmira Perez and covergirl model at the stage Quinceanera.com Expo Modeling at the Quinceanera.com Expo Covergirl magazine Quinceanera.com

Quinceanera.com market the expo really well and vendors and attendees were happy

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quinceañera.com Expo & Fashion Show, founded by El Clasificado (dba EC Hispanic Media), turned the Ontario Convention Center into a colorful celebration of tradition, style, and business on August 10, 2025. With nearly 2,000 attendees, the event showed that the quinceañera industry in Southern California is as strong as ever.In a year when the Latino community has faced difficult times, the expo stood out as a joyful reminder of resilience and culture. “You could feel the love, excitement, and joy shared between vendors and attendees,” said Palmira Perez, four-time Golden Mikeand five-time EmmyAward-winning news anchor who hosted the main stage. “I loved the energy of the crowd and the brightness and color of the dresses and vendor displays. This was truly a celebration that strengthens the Latino tradition of the quinceañera.”The main stage was the heart of the event, featuring live music, dynamic dance performances, and a stunning fashion show with top designers. Families visited dozens of booths offering gowns, venues, décor, photography, catering, and entertainment. Many booked services on the spot, proving that the market for quinceañera celebrations remains strong.For some attendees, it was the perfect chance to start planning early. “I don’t know if people just don’t want to get married anymore or what, but right now what’s popping the most are the quinceañeras,” said Margot Magaña, a mother preparing for her daughter’s celebration in September 2026.Vendors left with solid leads and optimism for the year ahead. Andrea from Merce Photography and Merch by MP said they received many inquiries for 2026 and 2027, and that their modern take on recuerdos (party favors) was a hit with families looking for fresh ideas. Amber Aguilar from Majestic Banquet & Events Venue, based in Ontario, used the expo to connect with new clients. “We’ve been open about a year, and many people didn’t know we existed. We got so many bookings to tour our venue,” she said.For Davina Holguin Ochoa and Martin Ochoa, owners of Shrunk 3D Los Angeles North , the event went beyond expectations. “We met a lot of people — it was amazing, more than we expected,” they said. “We got inquiries not just for quinceañeras, but also for family reunions, special occasions, and even for pets.”The quinceañera market in California offers a steady flow of business opportunities year-round, with celebrations planned months — and often years — in advance. Events like the Ontario Quinceañera.com Expo & Fashion Show provide industry professionals with direct access to decision-making families in a single day, allowing them to showcase their services, spot emerging trends, and build lasting relationships. For many vendors, these expos are not just about closing immediate bookings but also about understanding the evolving tastes, budgets, and cultural priorities that shape the quinceañera industry.About Quinceañera.comLaunched by El Clasificado in 2001, Quinceañera.com has grown from an online lifestyle platform into a complete resource for Latino families planning quinceañera celebrations. It now includes a print magazine, a mobile app, a popular website, and, since 2006, lively expos that connect top vendors with families. With more than 6 million social media followers, Quinceañera.com has become an essential part of the Latino community’s cultural celebrations. In 2025, the brand has already hosted three events, with the final one scheduled for October at the Long Beach Convention Center.About El ClasificadoEl Clasificado, dba EC Hispanic Media, was founded in 1988 as a weekly Spanish-language publication and has grown into a leading multimedia marketplace and digital agency. It operates elclasificado.com, one of the top Spanish-language classified platforms in the U.S., connecting millions of users with jobs, rentals, services, and community events. Through its print, digital, and live event platforms, El Clasificado continues to connect, support, and celebrate the Latino community nationwide.

