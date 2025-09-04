Macy’s Powers Job Fair at Cerritos College, Creating Opportunities for Latino Job Seekers

Job fair at Cerritos College organized by El Clasificado & Empleoslatino.com A great number of attendees at job fair in Cerritos College, Los Angeles Great number of attendees at job fair organized by El Clasificado and EmpleosLatino.com

Job Fair organized by EmpleosLatino.com the employment brand of El Clasificado

is a great opportunity to meet new candidates from different cities and diverse backgrounds. Diversity is essential in law enforcement because it allows us to reflect on the communities we serve,”” — Oscar Alcedo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Macy’s took center stage as the lead sponsor of the EmpleosLatino.com Job Fair hosted at Cerritos College on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Organized by EmpleosLatino.com, the employment brand launched by El Clasificado , the event drew more than 350 attendees and connected over 20 trusted employers with Southern California’s diverse and fast-growing workforce.Job seekers of all ages and experiences filled the hall, reflecting the diversity of the region’s workforce. Most attendees were Latinos, but the fair welcomed people from many different racial and cultural backgrounds. Some participants brought years of labor experience, like Glady Lago of Paramount. “I found this job fair on social media, and it gave me so much information. I’ve worked in warehouses, packing, and kitchens and I hope to find a job soon,” she said. Others represented a growing number of Latinos pursuing higher education. Jose Julio Pacheco of Bellflower shared, “I’m studying Pharmacy Technology at Cerritos College and I’m looking for a job that will allow me to continue my studies and maybe transfer to a UC in the future.”The event underscored broader economic trends. A recent study by the Center for Economic Research and Forecasting at Cal Lutheran reported that California’s Latino GDP surpassed $1 trillion in 2023. Latino labor force growth was 15 times faster than non-Latinos, while educational attainment rose 3.4 times faster. “The importance of rapid Latino growth rates, and the intensity of economic activity which they represent, cannot be overstated,” said Matthew Fienup, the study’s executive director. Events like the Cerritos College Job Fair are essential in linking this fast-growing workforce with employers in need of talent.Employers expressed strong enthusiasm for the turnout. Macy’s, a major sponsor, purchased two job fairs along with print advertising and promotional services from EmpleosLatino.com and El Clasificado to help fill immediate openings. “This event has been a real success—we’ve met a lot of motivated job seekers, collected strong resumes, and had nonstop activity at our table. The community is eager for opportunities, and we’re excited to be part of connecting talent with jobs,” said Keith Manning of Macy’s.The fair also featured employers such as Disneyland, Los Angeles County Probation, LASD Recruitment, Bristol Farms, Fairway Staffing, Med Trans, MDH Network, VCI Construction, Los Angeles County Fire Department, and LA CADA. Each came ready to hire and left with new candidates.For organizations like the Inglewood Police Department, diversity among attendees was especially meaningful. “Being here is a great opportunity to meet new candidates from different cities and diverse backgrounds. Diversity is essential in law enforcement because it allows us to reflect on the communities we serve,” said Officer Oscar Alcedo.With another EmpleosLatino.com Job Fair scheduled this fall at LA Valley College, El Clasificado expects even greater participation from job seekers and employers alike.About El ClasificadoFounded in 1988, El Clasificado, dba EC Hispanic Media, evolved from a weekly Spanish-language classified magazine into a national multimedia platform. Its flagship site, ElClasificado.com, ranks among the top 20 classified marketplaces in the U.S., connecting people with jobs, services, and opportunity—and helping Latino communities flourish.About EmpleosLatino.comEmpleosLatino.com is the leading Spanish-language job platform connecting Latinos to employment opportunities across the U.S. and Latin America. With over 50,000 monthly page views, the platform provides culturally relevant listings in Spanish, empowering immigrants and bilingual job seekers to thrive in today’s workforce.About Cerritos CollegeCerritos College—founded in 1955 in Norwalk, California—is one of the largest community colleges in Los Angeles County, serving about 22,000 students annually with more than 80 degree and certificate programs. Committed to equity and student success, the college provides clear pathways to the workforce and four-year universities. In partnership with EmpleosLatino.com and El Clasificado—Cerritos College has co-hosted Job Fairs, connecting students and local jobseekers with trusted employers. This collaboration highlights the college’s dedication to career development and strong community partnerships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.