Modigent Celebrates Grand Opening of San Antonio Regional Hub

Climate Solutions and CAHS welcome guests at Modigent's new regional hub in San Antonio, TX Chris Hillman - Recruiter South Central Region, Modigent; Rob Elias - Recruiter South Central Region, Modigent; and Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent. Scott Meeker, Chief Operating Officer, Modigent; Brandon Hunt, VP of Sales & Marketing, Modigent; Will Batten, Business Manager for Projects, Climate Solutions; and Ryan Lee, Project Manager, Climate Solutions.

New center unites Central Air & Heating Service and Climate Solutions, expanding client support and opportunities for team members across Texas

Texas continues to be one of the most dynamic regions in the country, by co-locating operations, we’re setting a new standard for how we grow together.” — Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 10, 2025, Modigent celebrated the grand opening of its new regional hub in northeast San Antonio, marking a major step forward in the company’s Texas growth strategy. The event drew a strong turnout from clients, vendors, and community members, underscoring the importance of the new center as both a workplace and a resource for the region.The San Antonio hub brings together two Modigent operating companies— Central Air & Heating Service (CAHS) and Climate Solutions . This base of operations creates a collaborative environment designed to deliver faster service, improve integration, and fuel continued growth across central and south Texas.“This opening reflects our commitment to central and south Texas and to the clients who count on us,” said Frank Doyle, Regional President at Modigent. “Clients now benefit from having a regional center that puts us closer to their needs, while our people gain the support and connection of being part of a larger team.”The San Antonio location fosters collaboration between CAHS and Climate Solutions, streamlining project and service delivery while reinforcing Modigent’s culture of integration. It also serves as a blueprint for future expansion, showing how Modigent combines the strengths of multiple operating companies with national resources and leadership.Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent, added, “Texas continues to be one of the most dynamic regions in the country, and our culture of collaboration positions us to thrive here. By co-locating operations, we’re building stronger client relationships, creating opportunities for our people, and setting a new standard for how we grow together.”The regional center is continuing to add local hires across service, project management, sales, and administration, with leadership roles supported by both CAHS and Climate Solutions.###About Central Air & Heating ServiceCentral Air & Heating Service (CAHS) delivers HVAC, plumbing, and controls solutions across Texas with expertise in design-build, design-assist, and retrofit projects. From system evaluations to central plant construction, CAHS partners with clients to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality results. Backed by in-house engineering and a reputation for technical expertise, CAHS is part of the Modigent family of companies, combining local capabilities with national strength. To learn more, visit online at: https://cahsinc.com/ About Climate SolutionsServing clients across Texas, Climate Solutions provides HVAC, plumbing, and controls services with a focus on reliability, innovation, and integration. The company supports a wide range of sectors—including municipal, school district, healthcare, and commercial clients—while delivering turnkey projects from central plant construction to retrofits and upgrades. With a growing service division and in-house engineering expertise, Climate Solutions is part of the Modigent family, combining statewide knowledge with national resources. Learn more at https://climatesolutionstx.com/ About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

