Gasology Leverages Patented Marketplace to Launch Frictionless Fuel Delivery

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gasology today announced the launch of Gasology Dispatch, a transformative integrated fuel delivery system that replaces the fuel industry’s outdated, manual coordination with a frictionless delivery experience.

Built into Gasology’s real-time digital marketplace, which connects suppliers, distributors, and fleets on one platform, Gasology Dispatch now adds fuel carriers and drivers into a seamless, reimagined experience. No more emails, spreadsheets, or phone calls. Just click…deliver…done.

If you’re selling fuel:

• Deliveries are instantly queued, optimized, and dispatched in real time.

• Buyers, suppliers, drivers and dispatchers all share the same live platform, transforming how fuel is delivered.

• Transactions flow seamlessly from order to bill of lading, reducing delays and errors while improving cash flow and margins.

If you’re buying fuel:

• Delivery availability is visible before purchase, eliminating uncertainty.

• Orders are tracked live from scheduling through completion, offering visibility at every step.

• Buying fuel is transformed into a simple, transparent, and reliable e-commerce experience expected today.

“We never set out to build a dispatch app,” said Joe LeBlanc, CEO of Gasology. “Our mission from day one was to deliver future-period pricing by connecting the entire fuel supply chain — buyers, sellers, carriers, fleets, and drivers — on one patented marketplace. In a world where nearly everything can be purchased and delivered with a click, fuel should be no different. To make that possible, dispatch had to move beyond isolated, single-purpose tools and become part of a professional-grade, integrated system. The difference is clear: real solutions are backed by patents, deliver real-time prices direct from suppliers, give customers forward visibility with future-period offers, and provide seamless, known delivery in real time."

Unlike other platforms that lock clients into high software costs or upfront fees, Gasology Dispatch is designed for accessibility: no upfront costs, no implementation fees, and a simple (1% of delivery fees) transaction fee. That means Gasology Dispatch can begin being used immediately, with no barriers and instant value. For new clients, installation is fast, easy, and free.

About Gasology

Gasology is a patented, AI-powered marketplace that connects the entire motor fuel supply chain in one seamless platform. Its mission is to democratize access to the same pricing, logistics, and delivery tools once reserved for the largest institutional players, empowering everyone from independent drivers to national fleets. By transforming fragmented, manual processes into digital workflows, Gasology delivers more choice, lower cost, and greater transparency for everyone. For more information, visit Gasology.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.