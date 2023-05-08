Gasology Adds Carbon Offsets to Their Revolutionary Motor Fuel Marketplace

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gasology, a leading innovator in the motor fuel industry, has announced the launch of its latest feature that transforms the way businesses will think about sustainability.

Gasology has added carbon offsets to its patented motor fuel marketplace, providing businesses with unprecedented access to both more fuel options and now, carbon credits, enabling everyone with a pathway to greener choices.

"We're thrilled to announce the release of our patent-pending addition of carbon credits onto our platform,” said Joe LeBlanc, Gasology CEO, “Just like every fuel and vehicle has its own carbon footprint, each company has a unique approach to reaching net zero. That’s why we strive to provide everyone with a variety of options to fuel differently…for good. Our team has been working hard to create one-click carbon offset access for fuel buyers to easily achieve their climate initiatives, all calculated while buying their fuel. New fuels need a new marketplace – and fuel buyers want (and deserve) more choices in how they power their mobility.”

Gasology’s technology allows you to purchase any type of fuel for any period and now converts this information into a carbon footprint that is priced so that you can easily purchase the exact amount of offsets you want, while buying your fuel.

Businesses can choose from a myriad of carbon offsets, independently verified by international certification standards, and trust they accurately represent stated emission offsets. Gasology’s unique online marketplace enables purchasing for future periods, resulting in savings up to 20-50%. By taking advantage of these forward prices, customers can now achieve their net zero goals for zero additional dollars. While there is no single pathway to achieve carbon neutrality or net zero, the Gasology team is empowering the most convenient and simplified way for businesses to start fueling better today.

ABOUT GASOLOGY, LLC

Gasology is the only fully-integrated digital marketplace that connects the entire motor fuel supply chain, offering more choices than ever before. Gasology’s mission is to democratize the motor fuel industry by creating a more transparent and accessible market for everyone. For more information about Gasology, the platform, and it’s comprehensive suite of tools, please visit Gasology.com.

CONTACT