Gasology and FuelHub Announce Motor Fuel Innovation Alliance - Empowering Buyers with Unprecedented Choices

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gasology, the leading digital motor fuel marketplace, is thrilled to announce its strategic alliance with FuelHub, a trusted expert in fuel procurement and logistics. This alliance aims to empower businesses with efficient fuel buying strategies and operations in an ever-changing and complex market.

Gasology’s innovative platform brings unprecedented connectivity to the entire motor fuel supply chain. The alliance unlocks access to new suppliers for FuelHub’s network and provides diverse fuel options and carbon offsets for FuelHub’s clients. FuelHub will be able to leverage Gasology’s patented technology to shop for any type of fuel at future period prices, potentially saving their customers 40-50% on average. Gasology’s real-time pricing and one-click purchasing/scheduling tools help streamline fuel buying processes, expand choices, provide direct connectivity to fuel sellers and save money.

FuelHub provides an end-to-end managed fuel service for bulk buyers, optimizing their savings through procurement, logistics, invoice reconciliation and environmental compliance solutions. Driven by a shared strategy of maximizing client savings, FuelHub’s innovation alliance with Gasology is an ideal solution to volatility and mounting pressures to transition to more sustainable fuel options.

This alliance brings two industry innovators and experts together with a mission to provide more transparency and more choices enabling fuel buyers to discover new fuels in the rapidly changing landscape of transportation fuels.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic alliance with FuelHub," said Joe LeBlanc, CEO of Gasology. "Their industry expertise and proven track record, when combined with the many new tools and choices that our platform provides, is a great combination and we’re excited to help empower their mission. FuelHub’s passion to provide the best for their clients drives us at Gasology to deliver unparalleled disruptive innovation.”

FuelHub's CEO, Don Thibodeaux stated, "We are excited to become Gasology’ s preferred managed service partner, leveraging their innovation to offer customers an expanded network of fuel suppliers and streamlined fuel procurement processes. By leveraging our strengths, we will drive efficiency, cost savings, and enable a pathway for our clients to achieve their sustainability goals on their journey to net zero. "

The Gasology-FuelHub alliance exemplifies the innovation initiatives involved with modernizing the motor fuel industry that is also discovering pathways to energy transition.

ABOUT FUELHUB

FuelHub is a managed service provider that delivers outsourced solutions in supply-chain optimization, logistics, invoice reconciliation, and environmental compliance. The customers we work with are able to reduce their total cost of ownership (TCO) on fuel spend by up to 20%, while simultaneously gaining transparency into their fuel operations. For more information about FuelHub and its comprehensive managed services, please visit Fuelhubservices.com.

ABOUT GASOLOGY

Gasology is the only fully integrated digital marketplace that connects the entire motor fuel supply chain, offering more choices and empowering individuals with a pathway to net-zero. Gasology’s mission is to democratize the motor fuel industry by creating a more transparent and accessible market for everyone. For more information about Gasology, the platform, and its comprehensive suite of tools, please visit Gasology.com.

