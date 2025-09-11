Farmers Home Furniture Launches Farmers 'Academy of Opportunity' Training Center in Dublin

I’m proud to see the launch of the Farmers Academy of Opportunity, which invests directly in the people who make our company strong.” — Phillip Faircloth, Chairman and CEO.

DUBLIN, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farmers Home Furniture proudly announces the grand opening of its renovated Dublin home office and the launch of the Farmers Academy of Opportunity—a modern training center designed to strengthen leadership, empower employees, and elevate customer service across its 260+ locations throughout the Southeast.

For more than 75 years, Farmers Home Furniture has helped families furnish their homes with comfort and value. The new training center reflects the company’s ongoing investment in its people and communities, ensuring that Store Managers and team members are equipped with the tools to succeed in today’s retail environment.

“I’m proud to see the launch of the Farmers Academy of Opportunity, which invests directly in the people who make our company strong,” said Phillip Faircloth, Chairman and CEO. “We are looking for people that put in the hard work, prepare themselves, and are ready to get in the game. We’re looking for people that say, ‘Put me in, Coach.’”

The Farmers Academy of Opportunity focuses on Store Manager development, blending hands-on learning, classroom instruction, and computer module completion to prepare leaders for every aspect of store management. By emphasizing leadership and customer experience, the Academy helps ensure that each Farmers Home Furniture location delivers the hometown service customers know and trust.

“Our Store Managers are deeply rooted in the communities we serve and genuinely care for the customers we’re honored to call neighbors,” added Gabe Selman, President. “That’s the spirit behind ‘Your Hometown Store.’”

As an employee-owned company, Farmers Home Furniture is committed to offering career advancement opportunities that foster leadership, ownership, and pride. The expansion of the renovated Dublin headquarters and the Academy will create new opportunities for growth across Georgia and beyond.

Those interested in joining Farmers Home Furniture are encouraged to explore open positions at www.farmershomefurniture.com/careers-with-farmers.

About Farmers Home Furniture

Founded in 1949 in Soperton, Georgia, Farmers Home Furniture has grown into one of the largest privately owned furniture retailers in the country. Headquartered in Dublin, Georgia, the company is committed to providing customers with quality home furnishings, flexible payment plans, and hometown service. Farmers Home Furniture remains focused on offering affordable solutions for every room in the home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.